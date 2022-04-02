Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 raw scans: Inui and Senju confront their respective opponents, Mitsuya remembers his first meeting with Haitani brothers

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 returns this week after being delayed due to a Covid-19 scare last week. Twitter user Tokyo Revenji @tokyorevenji has leaked five pages of raw scans, including one double spread.

The raw scans show that after Mitsuya, Hakkai, Chifuyu, and Atsushi, Inui Seishu and Kawaragi Senju also face-off against individual opponents. There is also a flashback scene which depicts the first time Mitsuya met the Haitani brothers.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 248]

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 raw scans show Senju going up against Haruchiyo, Inupi finds an unexpected opponent

In the last chapter, Atsushi faces off against Madarame Shion, while Chifuyu is dragged into a fight against Mochizuki Kanji. Senju and Inupi steadily work their way through Kantou Manji members. Inupi sees Kokonoi standing off to the side and calls out to him.

Mitsuya goes up against Haitani Rindou, but is ambushed by Haitani Ran. Hakkai comes to his aid and they face the brothers together.

No title for Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 has been revealed in the spoilers.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 raw scans and spoilers

daily mitsuya @mitsuyatoday



mitsuya and his sisters together at the festival and mitsuya admiring haitani brothers (mitsuya was 13 years old) TR 248 SPOILERS LEAKEDmitsuya and his sisters together at the festival and mitsuya admiring haitani brothers (mitsuya was 13 years old) TR 248 SPOILERS LEAKED 🚨mitsuya and his sisters together at the festival and mitsuya admiring haitani brothers (mitsuya was 13 years old) https://t.co/QfvFgg8sAR

The first two pages of leaked scans show Mitsuya’s first meeting with the Haitani Brothers. When he was 13, Mitsyua took his younger sisters, Luna and Mana, to the Azabu festival. There, he was faced with a commotion caused by a gang of delinquents, who were led by the infamous Haitani brother.

The panel shows that Mitsuya was visibly impressed by the aura the brothers radiated, thinking that they were cool. While Rindou looked straight ahead, Ran seemed to have noticed young Mitsuya looking at him.

Yuuma @yuuma930407 Tr 248

FINALLY THE FIGHT I WANTED TO SEE THE MOST Tr 248FINALLY THE FIGHT I WANTED TO SEE THE MOST https://t.co/odH0l3Trlf

Elsewhere, Senju comes across her estranged brother. Haruchiyo calls her an eyesore and brandishes a steel pipe at her. Senju looks reluctant to fight him, calling him “Brother (Haru-Nii).”

Inupi confronts Koko, telling him that he won’t let his friend run away again. Koko is unwilling to fight Inupi, however, telling him to stop egging him on. Wakasa Imaushi steps in between them, telling Koko to stay back. He challenges Inui as his primary opponent, who is visibly shocked to have to fight his former friend.

Speculation

eli エリ ◟̽◞̽ @byl8r



turns out mitsuya was a haitani brothers admirer??? I can literally hear him saying suguoiii #tokyorevengers248 TR 248 spoilersturns out mitsuya was a haitani brothers admirer??? I can literally hear him saying suguoiii #tokyorevengers248 TR 248 spoilers turns out mitsuya was a haitani brothers admirer??? I can literally hear him saying suguoiii ✨ https://t.co/QrTQ9EFOTm

It had never been hinted before Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 that Mitsuya had met the Haitani brothers prior to the Tenjiku Arc. However, this adds a different layer to their repeated face-offs, and especially justifies Ran’s taunting comments towards Mitsuya at every interaction.

It was anticipated that Senju would have to face her brother. Haruchiyo does not seem to have any sympathy or consideration for his little sister, much less any affection. It is unlikely that he won’t go in for the kill, and it is equally possible that he could overpower Senju, especially since he has a weapon while his sister is unarmed.

Fans have been itching for another dramatic interaction between Koko and Inupi, however the Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 raw scans show it to be brief. Inupi and Wakasa do have a minor history together, having been somewhat friends when Draken was part of Brahman.

They were both part of the Black Dragons, albeit during different generations, and should be equally matched in strength, although Waka is clearly older and much more experienced.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 officially comes out on Wednesday, April 6, and can be read across various online platforms associated with Kodansha for a fee.

[Disclaimer: The material featured in this article was originally posted on Twitter. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any image or visual media posted here unless stated otherwise.]

Edited by Somava Das