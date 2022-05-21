Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 raw scans and spoilers: Childhood friends team up to stop Takemichi’s vision from coming true

After the last chapter ended on a cliff-hanger, Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 takes an unexpected turn. The raw scans leaked earlier today suggest that some unexpected team-ups take place in the face of a crisis, and a long-anticipated return might also happen in this chapter.

Takemichi’s vision of the future starts to come true in this chapter, but it is interrupted at the most opportune time. The Kantou Manji Gang seems to be far less cohesive and united than Toman, and the effect of that can be seen in this chapter as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 254.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 raw scans show Takemichi and Kakucho teaming up to stop Sanzu

In the last chapter, the Kantou Manji Gang started to overpower Toman members. Hanma easily defeated both Chifuyu and Mitsuya, having knocked out Hakkai and Akkun earlier. While Koko and Inupi put up a good fight, they never stood a chance against the Living Legends, Benkei, and Wakasa. Mikey was challenged by Peh-Yan and the Kawata twins.

Mikey managed to defeat Smiley and Peh-Yan easily and confronted Angry in the end. Takemichi started to feel guilty after seeing his members get taken out one by one. Kakucho, angry with Takemichi for losing focus in their fight, knocked him on to the train tracks. On touching the tracks, Takemichi had a vision of Haruchiyo driving a train onto the battlefield and killing every Toman member, including Koko.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 spoilers

He doesn't run over people, he crashes the train into some wagons and poles, creating like a crash or something like that. And everything falls over everyone…

The few leaked pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 raw scans are out of order and present two different possibilities. The chapter starts by elaborating on Takemichi's vision. Sanzu does not kill the Toman members with the train, rather he drives the train into a stack of metal cargo boxes. The stack topples all over the battlefield, burying most of the people.

Pabz Balatbat @PabZart SPOILER ALERT



Tokyo Revengers Chapter 253



"The worst is come"



Terrible vision! Sanzu killing the Toman's top men by hitting a train. Can Takemichi stop this nightmare?!!



Colored by me. ✍️🤟



Enjoy.



#東京卍リベンジャーズ

#東卍FA

#TokyoRevengers

#mangacoloring SPOILER ALERTTokyo Revengers Chapter 253"The worst is come"Terrible vision!Sanzu killing the Toman's top men by hitting a train. Can Takemichi stop this nightmare?!!Colored by me. ✍️🤟Enjoy. ⚠️⚠️⚠️SPOILER ALERT⚠️⚠️⚠️Tokyo Revengers Chapter 253"The worst is come"Terrible vision! 😱 Sanzu killing the Toman's top men by hitting a train. Can Takemichi stop this nightmare?!!😢Colored by me. ✍️🤟Enjoy.#東京卍リベンジャーズ#東卍FA#TokyoRevengers#mangacoloring https://t.co/PFtWIzonGy

Takemichi realizes that he does not have much time, and decides to confide in Kakucho. He explains that touching the train tracks allowed him to look into the future, and he then divulges what he saw in the future. It is unclear from Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 raw scans whether Kakucho asks for any proof, but in the end, he believes his friend.

Soumi ( Hina day/fanarts pinned ) 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 🏳️‍🌈 @SoumiRoy1 #tokyorevengers254

Takemichi spilled to Kakucho about his vision. Something like: "i cant believe i can see the future by touch the rail, Kaku chan. But i will definitely have to stop it" Takemichi spilled to Kakucho about his vision. Something like: "i cant believe i can see the future by touch the rail, Kaku chan. But i will definitely have to stop it" #tokyorevengers254 Takemichi spilled to Kakucho about his vision. Something like: "i cant believe i can see the future by touch the rail, Kaku chan. But i will definitely have to stop it"

Kakucho promises Takemichi something along the line of “until this crisis is over, I will act as your Second.” It is then revealed that the vision has already started to come true, as Haruchiyo is seen driving a train towards the battlefield. Suddenly, he looks surprised by something ahead of him. It is revealed that Takemichi and Kakucho have stepped onto the tracks in front of Sanzu’s train.

This is where the arrangement of pages becomes important. The last panel of Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 raw scans shows that someone calls Sanzu’s name, and he is startled by the voice. If this takes place before Takemichi and Kakucho step on the tracks, then it is likely them calling out to Sanzu. The speech bubble on this panel does not clarify is the call comes from ahead or behind Sanzu.

Soumi ( Hina day/fanarts pinned ) 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 🏳️‍🌈 @SoumiRoy1

I tried to organize the events

1. Beginning of the chapter is vision, where the train crashes into crates

2. Takemichi tells Kaku about his vision. Kaku joins him

3. They see Saznu riding the train & calls his name.

4. They step onto rail track

End #tokyorevengers254 spoilersI tried to organize the events1. Beginning of the chapter is vision, where the train crashes into crates2. Takemichi tells Kaku about his vision. Kaku joins him3. They see Saznu riding the train & calls his name.4. They step onto rail trackEnd #tokyorevengers254 spoilersI tried to organize the events1. Beginning of the chapter is vision, where the train crashes into crates2. Takemichi tells Kaku about his vision. Kaku joins him3. They see Saznu riding the train & calls his name.4. They step onto rail trackEnd

However, if the call comes after they step on the tracks, then it is likely someone else. Many fans believed it to be Mikey or Takeomi, but both of them call him by his first name, Haruchiyo. The same applies to Senju as well. This leaves either Hanma or one of the Living Legends as the possible candidates.

Speculations

The two most pressing issues that have emerged in the wake of Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 spoilers are: first, who called out to Sanzu, and second, whether Sanzu is acting under orders or by his own volition.

If it is someone from Toman or an outsider calling out to Sanzu, then he likely has Mikey’s permission. If it is someone from Kantou (apart from Koko or Kakucho), then he is probably acting on his own and has displeased Mikey in the process.

ok hear me out but i'm starting to wonder if a missing piece in sanzu's backstory/pov of that day could be alluded to here

what does mikey /really/ mean by that — is there a deeper meaning to his words? what does he really have against him?



what does mikey /really/ mean by that — is there a deeper meaning to his words? what does he really have against him?



takeomi was pretty silent as senju— ok hear me out but i’m starting to wonder if a missing piece in sanzu’s backstory/pov of that day could be alluded to herewhat does mikey /really/ mean by that — is there a deeper meaning to his words? what does he really have against him?takeomi was pretty silent as senju— https://t.co/3loHUBXGxP

On the off chance that this person is not Takemichi or Kakucho, Wakui could be reintroducing Takeomi at this point, although it is unclear why he would call his brother "Sanzu." The majority of readers seem to believe that it might be Hanma, which begs the question of what effect Hanma has on Sanzu.

Alongside Mikey, Hanma is the most likely candidate to be a second time-leaper. In all probability, Hanma is already aware of Sanzu’s plans and their outcome and is trying to either ensure or change the future. Readers can only wait for the official translations to receive the answers to these questions.

