Tokyo Revengers season 2 puts Takemichi and Chifuyu in danger

With the release of Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7, fans were able to witness Takemichi polishing his resolve as he declared his intention to take over the Black Dragon if he were to win. Considering how the odds were against them, Takemichi decided to step up and fight Taiju.

The previous episode saw Takemichi joining Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma to stop Hakkai from murdering Taiju. However, Takemichi and Chifuyu were betrayed by Kisaki and Hanma, following which Taiju entered the church and beat up Takemichi. Surprisingly, Yuzuha came to his aid, intending to kill Taiju.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7 saw Takemichi and Chifuyu get some backup

Yuzuha Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 7, titled Sibling Rivalry, opened with Takemichi in a tough spot as he had to rescue Yuzuha. However, he received no help from Hakkai, who was scared to death.

Takemichi got beat up again, following which Yuzuha, all while beginning to faint, tried to attack Taiju with a knife, which is when Mitsuya arrived to stop her.

Mitsuya asked Takemichi to take care of Yuzuha while he fought Taiju. He was raging as he could not bear to see a brother beating his sister. While Tajiu and Mitsuya went toe-for-toe, Chifuyu arrived at the church.

He revealed how Mitsuya had rescued him. Chifuyu had informed Mitsuya about Hakkai's plan to kill Taiju, following which he had arrived to help.

Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Chifuyu explained how Takemichi breaking his own truce with Taiju should not be an issue, and thus, they waited to see the outcome of Mitsuya's fight with Taiju.

Taiju revealed how he was using 70% of his strength, but he himself had started tiring out due to Mitsuya's persistence. Thus, he wanted to end the fight, instructing Inui to knock him down as his subordinate hit Mitsuya with an iron rod.

This was when Kokonoi arrived as well. Takemichi and Chifuyu believed that they would have to fight the Black Dragon alone as they charged towards them.

However, Mitsuya stopped them as he had a strategy to fight the Black Dragon. He asked Takemichi and Chifuyu to fight Kokonoi and Inui while he and Hakkai would fight Taiju.

Kokonoi, Taiju, and Inui as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

When the time for battle arrived, Takemichi, Chifuyu, and Mitsuya charged ahead, but Hakkai could not budge a muscle, following which all three, Mitsuya, Takemichi, and Chiguyu were knocked down. Hakkai prepared to kill Taiju again, but Takemichi stopped him and asked him to drop the knife as killing Taiju would lead him down a dark path.

Takemichi polished his resolve and decided to fight Taiju alone. While he was obliterated by Taiju, he did not get knocked down due to his resilience. As Takemichi was beaten up, Chifuyu asked him to back down. However, he declared his intention to defeat Taiju and take over Black Dragon, enraging the Black Dragon leader.

Final thoughts

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Considering how beaten up Takemichi was by the end of the episode, it seems like Takemichi and Chifuyu are in trouble as their struggle could be all for nothing.

While Takemichi may have declared his intention to defeat Taiju and take over Black Dragon, there is no real hint of him being able to do so, so fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how Takemichi and Chifuyu deal with the situation.

