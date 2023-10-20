Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 25, at 12 am JST. The title will first air on Japanese television networks, following which it will later be made available to stream online. That said, due to varying time zones, the upcoming episode will become available to stream on Tuesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Takemichi confirm Naoto's death from the past, following which he unknowingly revealed the secrets about the future and his mission to Hinata. Soon after, Takemichi tagged along with Draken to Mikey's house, where they learned that Izana Kurokawa was Mikey's stepbrother.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 release times

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 is set to start airing on local Japanese networks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). However, for the majority of international fans, the anime series will be available to watch on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

However, this difference in released dates is not just because of the different time zones, but also because the anime series will be available to stream online only three hours after it gets aired on television networks. It means that the anime will be available to watch on October 25 in countries like the Philippines and Australia. Meanwhile, fans from other countries will get to watch the anime sooner.

Izana Kurokawa as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday October 24 Mountain Daylight Time 12 pm Tuesday October 24 Central Daylight Time 1 pm Tuesday October 24 Eastern Daylight Time 2 pm Tuesday October 24 British Summer Time 7 pm Tuesday October 24 Central European Summer Time 8 pm Tuesday October 24 Eastern European Summer Time 9 pm Tuesday October 24 Arabia Standard Time 9 pm Tuesday October 24 Indian Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday October 24 Philippine Standard Time 2 am Wednesday October 25 Australia Central Standard Time 3:30 am Wednesday October 25

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4?

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 will be available to watch on several Japanese television networks, including AT-X, MBS, TV TOKYO, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, Gunma TV, and many others in Japan. Following that, the anime episode will be available to watch exclusively on Disney Plus, three hours after the anime airs on television.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3, titled Run out of Patience, opened with Takemichi going to Naoto in the past to see if he was able to leap time. Upon realizing that he could no longer go back to the future, Takemichi came to the realization that Naoto had passed away in the future.

Naoto and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Later, as Takemichi was talking to himself, trying to come up with an answer to his problems, Hinata Tachibana revealed that she had heard everything Takemichi had said. She found out about Takemichi's powers and mission, however, and chose to remain quiet about it.

Soon after, Takemichi tagged along with Draken to Mikey's house. While discussing Izana Kurokawa, Emma happened to hear the name and revealed that Izana was her older brother. She last saw him when she was three, following which she got adopted by the Sano family. After going through some of Shinichiro's stuff, it became evident that Izana was going after Mikey due to jealousy.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4?

Yasuhiro Muto as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 4 will most likely see Takemichi being questioned by Yasuhiro Muto. The end of the previous episode saw the Tokyo Manji Gang Fifth Division Captain beat up Tanjiro and bring him to a hideout for questioning. There, Tanjiro saw Kokonoi and Inupi, both of whom were previously part of the 10th Generation Black Dragons.

Considering the circumstances, there is a likely chance that Muto may have been tasked with churning out possible traitors. Kokonoi and Inupi, given their past, could be potential suspects. Given that Takemichi was their Captain, he may have been brought to the questioning as a possible new suspect.

