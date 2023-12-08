Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 10 highlights: Mikey and Draken join the fight to take down Tenjiku

In the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, facing the threat of Tenjiku and a vengeful Kisaki, Takemichi's resilience inspires his comrades. The unexpected return of Toman's leader, Mikey, marks a turning point, shattering the despair that had gripped the gang.

Amid revelations of time travel and impending tragedy, alliances are tested, and the battle between Toman and Tenjiku takes an unforeseen direction. As alliances shift and emotions run high, a climactic clash between brotherhood and vengeance emerges, setting the stage for a thrilling resolution.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Takemichi defies Kisaki's threats and sparks renewed resolve

Kisaki tries to kill Takemichi in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

In a tense confrontation, Kisaki holds a gun to Takemichi's head, threatening him with death and revealing that Emma has already been killed. Undeterred, Takemichi goads Kisaki, challenging him to follow through. In response, Kisaki surprises by pulling away the gun and delivering a punch to Takemichi's face. Weakened from a prior fight with Kakucho, Takemichi struggles to stand.

Akkun, a fellow Toman member, steps in to support Takemichi, reminding him not to give up. Encouraged by Takemichi's resilience, other Toman members, including Peh-yan, Angry, Hakkai, and Inupi, rally around him.

Meanwhile, Chifuyu expresses gratitude to Takemichi for taking on Baji's role and urges restraint in seeking revenge for Baji's death. As Toman collectively reaffirms their determination to fight passionately, Mucho reflects on the contrasting values of Tenjiku and Toman.

Kisaki proposes a merger between Toman and Tenjiku in episode 10 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

Kisaki proposes a merger between Tenjiku and Toman under the Toman name, suggesting Mikey retains the captaincy. Takemichi vehemently rejects this proposition, responding with a punch to Kisaki's face, vowing to defeat him and make him realize the consequences of his actions.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Sano Manjiro finally joins the fight against Tenjiku

Mikey joins the fight against Tenjiku (Image via Liden Films)

In a confrontation with Kisaki, Takemichi refuses to make peace, citing Kisaki's role in turning Draken into a murderer. Takemichi expresses his inability to forgive Kisaki for the havoc he wreaked. Recounting Draken's regret in the future for not killing Kisaki, Takemichi prepares to strike again, but Izana intervenes, vowing to annihilate Toman.

Despite Takemichi's attempts, Izana effortlessly counters his attacks. Takemichi reflects on Draken's fate on death row, driven by a desire for revenge after Emma's death, and deduces that Tenjiku's influence led to Mikey's descent into darkness.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 10: Takemichi senses Mikey's presence (Image via Liden Films)

As Takemichi struggles against Izana, he resolves to protect Mikey from the corrupt forces around him. In a tearful plea, Takemichi swears to shield Mikey from further harm. In a pivotal moment, just as Takemichi is about to land a punch on Izana, he senses Mikey's arrival.

Halting his attack, Takemichi, with raised fists, questions Mikey's tardiness but is relieved by Mikey's presence. Mikey expresses gratitude towards Takemichi, marking a turning point in the intense conflict, as everyone witnesses Mikey's unexpected arrival and Takemichi's unwavering determination to fulfill his promise to not lose.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Hina reveals Takemichi's secret to Draken and Mikey

Hina reveals Takemichi's time leaping ability to Mikey and Draken in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

In a moment of shock and disbelief, Mikey's unexpected appearance leaves everyone astounded, especially considering the recent loss of his sister. Kokonoi expresses concern about Mikey's emotional state, given the circumstances.

Mikey, however, approaches Takemichi with gratitude, revealing that he is thankful for Takemichi's efforts in saving Emma. Despite Mikey's apparent composure, Takemichi remains worried about Mikey's mental well-being.

Draken arrives on his motorcycle, joining the gathering, and surprising Takemichi with his presence. The scene takes a poignant turn as Hina is revealed to be with them. In an earlier encounter, Hina had a conversation with Mikey, disclosing Takemichi's mission to save her and prevent her death in twelve years. Draken reacts strongly to Hina's revelation, emphasizing the gravity of such statements.

Mikey and Draken prepare to take on Tenjiku (Image via Liden Films)

Hina tearfully shares the burden of Takemichi's mission, expressing her powerlessness in altering her fate. This revelation sparks a renewed sense of purpose in Mikey and Draken, as they recall Takemichi's unwavering commitment to saving Toman members.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Mikey and Izana face-off against each other

In a critical moment, Takemichi is stunned to learn that Hina has revealed his time-leaping ability to Draken and Mikey. Despite the shock, he refocuses on the dire situation, acknowledging Draken and Mikey's fragile mental states after recent distress.

Mikey declares war on Tenjiku in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

With Tenjiku gang members standing defiantly, Draken queries Mikey about their plan. Mikey, displaying newfound confidence, provocatively challenges Tenjiku, asserting his ability to take down even 20,000 men. Witnessing Mikey's resurgence, Toman members, including Takemichi, are moved to tears, relieved by Mikey's return to form.

Takemichi expresses gratitude to Hina for pulling Mikey and Draken out of despair, but she attributes the change to his unwavering determination.

The narrative takes a sudden turn as Izana disrupts the moment by attacking Mikey. Landing a forceful kick, Izana questions Mikey's emotions after the deaths of Emma and Shinichiro. Mikey acknowledges Izana's strength and refers to him as his brother.

In the climax of intense conflicts, Takemichi's unwavering determination and Hina's revelation bring a sudden turnaround, inspiring Mikey and Draken to reclaim their fighting spirit. As Toman faces Tenjiku's threat, the stage is set for a final confrontation, blending emotional stakes with the resilience of friendship and the pursuit of justice.

