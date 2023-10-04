Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 11, at 12 a.m. JST. It will air on Japanese television networks like MBS, AT-X, TV TOKYO, and others. Due to varying time zones, the upcoming episode may become available to stream on Tuesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Chifuyu team up with Angry and Smiley to go after Tenjiku. Elsewhere, Tenjiku members began hunting down Toman members. When Takemichi's group reached Tenjiku's hideout, they were greeted by Kakucho, who was apparently Takemichi's old friend. While he was now Takemichi's enemy, he warned Takemichi about a possible traitor amongst Toman members.

Takemichi may inform Mikey about Tenjiku in Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Manjiro Sano as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in most countries worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

As announced by the anime's official website, the series will be simulcast internationally after a delay of three hours. Thus, these are the release times for Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 10

Central Standard Time: 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 10

Eastern Standard Time: 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 10

British Standard Time: 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 10

Central European Time: 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 10

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 10

Philippine Standard Time: 2 a.m., Wednesday, October 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 11

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 will first air on Japanese television networks like MBS, AT-X, TV TOKYO, and others. Following that, it will be made available to stream three hours later on Disney Plus.

Recap of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1

Angry and Smiley as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 1, titled The Longest Day, saw Angry and Smiley saving the Mizo Middle Five from Tenjiku. Following that, Angry and Smiley got Takemichi and Chifuyu to join them in their search for Tenjiku's hideout. During this, Takemichi informed Chifuyu that he suspected Kisaki Tetta of being a Time Leaper.

Elsewhere, Tenjiku gang members were beating up Toman members. Around the same time, Takemichi's group reached Tenjiku's hideout to find hundreds of members. However, one of the Four Heavenly Kings, Kakucho, asked his subordinates to leave, as he wanted to fight Takemichi alone.

It was later revealed that Takemichi and Kakucho were friends in the past. Regardless of the fact that Kakucho was now Takemichi's enemy, he warned him about a traitor in Toman.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2?

Angry, Smiley, Chifuyu, and Takemichi as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 will most likely see Takemichi and the other Toman members inform Mikey and Draken about Tenjiku's attacks. Mikey had met Tenjiku leader Izana Kurokawa in the previous episode, however, he did not know that he was a rival gang leader. Considering how little the gang knows about the Yokohama gang's goals, they may try to do some investigation.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.