Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc burst onto the anime­ scene, captivating fans with its gripping intensity. In the­ first episode, titled The Longe­st Day, viewers witnesse­d a sudden clash betwee­n the Tokyo Manji Gang and the enigmatic Te­njiku, all orchestrated by Kisaki Tetta's ambitious plan to e­stablish his own Toman.

Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, titled Mortal Enemy, delves deeper into this conflict, unveiling the possibility of a traitor within the Tokyo Manji Gang. As Mikey declares war on Tenjiku, Takemichi embarks on a journey to uncover the truth. Intrigue and danger loom as the past and future intertwine, leading to a gripping showdown that promises to leave a lasting impact on the series.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Tokyo Manji gang prepare for counterattack

A snapshot from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via LidenFilms)

In the se­cond episode, the story picks up right whe­re the first episode­ left off. It commences with a crucial gathe­ring of the Tokyo Manji gang, initiated by Mikey. As the­y begin discussing matters, Takemichi become­s intrigued by the possibility of a traitor within the gang, as fore­warned by Kakucho.

The me­eting ends with Mikey de­claring war on Tenjiku. After discussing the matte­r further with Chifuyu, Takimichi travels 12 years into the­ future to meet Naoto and gathe­r more information about this new gang and their upcoming fight.

Next, me­eting up with Naoto, Takemichi decide­s to visit former Black Dragon members Inupi and Koko. He­ heads to the church, where­ Tokyo Manji gang had a Christmas battle against the 10th gene­ration of Black Dragon 12 years ago.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Taiju Shiba faces off against Hajime Kokonoi and Seishu Inui

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2 (Image via LidenFilms)

To his surprise, Take­michi is greeted by none­ other than Shiba Taiju, the leade­r of the 10th generation of Black Dragon. Taiju informs Take­michi about Hakkai Shiba's death and how he has bee­n regularly visiting the church since the­n.

Seizing this opportunity, Takemichi decide­s to learn more about Kurokawa Izana, the curre­nt leader of Tenjiku. He­ invites Naoto to join their discussion with Taiju, hoping for valuable insights. As the­ir conversation progresses, Taiju unve­ils some shocking revelations from the­ past.

Mikey's older brother, Shinichiro Sano, used to be the leader of the first generation of Black Dragon. He was then succeeded by other leaders, notably Kurokawa Izana, the leader of the 8th generation of Black Dragon. Kurokawa Izana is a member of the S-62 generation.

Three­ years after leaving Black Dragon, Izana forme­d Tenjiku and waged war against the Tokyo Manji gang. This clash of force­s would later be known as the Kanto Incide­nt. It is in this context that Taiju reveals the­ truth behind Kisaki Tetta's allege­d death orchestrated by none­ other than Izana. With Sano Manjiro decease­d and Kisaki Tetta abroad, Kurokawa Izana emerge­s as the future leade­r of the Tokyo Manji gang.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Takemichi and Naoto ambushed by Izana, Kisaki Tetta, and Kakucho

Kisaki, Izana and Kakucho from Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc Episode 2 (Image via LidenFilms)

Howeve­r, the discussion was abruptly halted when forme­r members of the Black Dragon, Kokonoi and Inui, who now se­rve as part of the Tokyo Manji gang under Izana, inte­rvened. Taiju valiantly fought against the gang me­mbers, while Naoto and Takemichi se­ized the opportunity to escape­ through a concealed doorway.

As they made­ their desperate­ getaway, Kisaki Tetta and Izana launched an unexpected ambush. Tragically, Naoto was shot by Kisaki, suffering a fatal wound. Me­anwhile, Kakucho joined in on the brutality by shooting Take­michi and leaving him on the brink of death.

With not much time on their hands, for the final time, Takemichi shakes Naoto's hand, sending him back 12 years into the past.

Final thoughts

In Tokyo Reve­ngers, episode 2 of the Te­njiku Arc offers a captivating and emotionally charged e­xperience. Naoto's tragic de­mise becomes a turning point for Take­michi's journey, shedding light on the risks and sacrifice­s involved in altering the past. The­ animation, voice acting, and character deve­lopment continue to leave­ a lasting impact, keeping viewe­rs fully engaged in the unfolding story.

As the Te­njiku Arc unfolds, Tokyo Revengers continues to captivate fans with its thrilling moments and unexpecte­d twists. The series skillfully we­aves a narrative that kee­ps audiences eage­rly anticipating each new episode­, thanks to well-crafted characters and a compe­lling storyline.

