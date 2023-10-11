Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc burst onto the anime scene, captivating fans with its gripping intensity. In the first episode, titled The Longest Day, viewers witnessed a sudden clash between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the enigmatic Tenjiku, all orchestrated by Kisaki Tetta's ambitious plan to establish his own Toman.
Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, titled Mortal Enemy, delves deeper into this conflict, unveiling the possibility of a traitor within the Tokyo Manji Gang. As Mikey declares war on Tenjiku, Takemichi embarks on a journey to uncover the truth. Intrigue and danger loom as the past and future intertwine, leading to a gripping showdown that promises to leave a lasting impact on the series.
Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Tokyo Manji gang prepare for counterattack
In the second episode, the story picks up right where the first episode left off. It commences with a crucial gathering of the Tokyo Manji gang, initiated by Mikey. As they begin discussing matters, Takemichi becomes intrigued by the possibility of a traitor within the gang, as forewarned by Kakucho.
The meeting ends with Mikey declaring war on Tenjiku. After discussing the matter further with Chifuyu, Takimichi travels 12 years into the future to meet Naoto and gather more information about this new gang and their upcoming fight.
Next, meeting up with Naoto, Takemichi decides to visit former Black Dragon members Inupi and Koko. He heads to the church, where Tokyo Manji gang had a Christmas battle against the 10th generation of Black Dragon 12 years ago.
Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Taiju Shiba faces off against Hajime Kokonoi and Seishu Inui
To his surprise, Takemichi is greeted by none other than Shiba Taiju, the leader of the 10th generation of Black Dragon. Taiju informs Takemichi about Hakkai Shiba's death and how he has been regularly visiting the church since then.
Seizing this opportunity, Takemichi decides to learn more about Kurokawa Izana, the current leader of Tenjiku. He invites Naoto to join their discussion with Taiju, hoping for valuable insights. As their conversation progresses, Taiju unveils some shocking revelations from the past.
Mikey's older brother, Shinichiro Sano, used to be the leader of the first generation of Black Dragon. He was then succeeded by other leaders, notably Kurokawa Izana, the leader of the 8th generation of Black Dragon. Kurokawa Izana is a member of the S-62 generation.
Three years after leaving Black Dragon, Izana formed Tenjiku and waged war against the Tokyo Manji gang. This clash of forces would later be known as the Kanto Incident. It is in this context that Taiju reveals the truth behind Kisaki Tetta's alleged death orchestrated by none other than Izana. With Sano Manjiro deceased and Kisaki Tetta abroad, Kurokawa Izana emerges as the future leader of the Tokyo Manji gang.
Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 2: Takemichi and Naoto ambushed by Izana, Kisaki Tetta, and Kakucho
However, the discussion was abruptly halted when former members of the Black Dragon, Kokonoi and Inui, who now serve as part of the Tokyo Manji gang under Izana, intervened. Taiju valiantly fought against the gang members, while Naoto and Takemichi seized the opportunity to escape through a concealed doorway.
As they made their desperate getaway, Kisaki Tetta and Izana launched an unexpected ambush. Tragically, Naoto was shot by Kisaki, suffering a fatal wound. Meanwhile, Kakucho joined in on the brutality by shooting Takemichi and leaving him on the brink of death.
With not much time on their hands, for the final time, Takemichi shakes Naoto's hand, sending him back 12 years into the past.
Final thoughts
In Tokyo Revengers, episode 2 of the Tenjiku Arc offers a captivating and emotionally charged experience. Naoto's tragic demise becomes a turning point for Takemichi's journey, shedding light on the risks and sacrifices involved in altering the past. The animation, voice acting, and character development continue to leave a lasting impact, keeping viewers fully engaged in the unfolding story.
As the Tenjiku Arc unfolds, Tokyo Revengers continues to captivate fans with its thrilling moments and unexpected twists. The series skillfully weaves a narrative that keeps audiences eagerly anticipating each new episode, thanks to well-crafted characters and a compelling storyline.
