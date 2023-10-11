The third episode of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 am JST. It will be broadcast on Japanese television networks, including MBS, AT-X, TV TOKYO, and others. It is worth noting that the availability of the upcoming episode for streaming may vary depending on different time zones, with the possibility of it becoming accessible in most countries as early as Tuesday.
In this week's episode, Mikey declares war on Tenjiku, who had launched a sudden attack on all the members of Tokyo Manji gang. Takemichi decides to travel back in time to seek information from Naoto. During his journey, he encounters Shiba Taiju, who unveils shocking connections between Tenjiku, Izana, and the past.
Finally, in a dire confrontation, Naoto sacrifices himself to transport Takemichi back to the past.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc.
Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 3 release information
Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc episode 3 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in most countries worldwide. However, fans in Japan can anticipate the episode's arrival on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, specifically at 12 am JST.
It's important to note that the release date and time will vary depending on different time zones. The anime's official website has announced that the series will be simulcast internationally, with a three-hour delay.
Here are the release times for episode 3 of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc in different time zones:
- Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, October 17
- Central Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 17
- Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, October 17
- British Standard Time: 6 pm, Tuesday, October 17
- Central European Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, October 17
- Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, October 17
- Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, October 18
- Australian Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, October 18
Recap of Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc
Episode 2 of Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku arc had the intriguing title, Mortal Enemy. In it, Mikey convenes an urgent meeting with the Tokyo Manji gang. During the meeting, Takemichi wonders about a potential traitor as warned by Kakucho. In response to the recent attacks, Mikey declares war on Tenjiku. To gather vital information about Tenjiku, Takemichi goes back 12 years to seek Naoto's assistance.
In his journey, he comes across Shiba Taiju, the former leader of the 10th generation Black Dragon. Taiju discloses a startling revelation: Kurokawa Izana, former leader of the 8th generation, is the mastermind behind Tenjiku.
Furthermore, Izana played a significant role in orchestrating the Kanto Incident and has recently been held responsible for faking Kisaki Tetta's death by sending him abroad. Unbelievably, it is unveiled that Izana now leads the Tokyo Manji Gang after Sano Manjiro's demise.
During their discussion with Taiju and Naoto, Takemichi finds himself interrupted by Kokonoi and Inui, two former Black Dragon members who are now aligned with Izana. As the situation escalates, Taiju confronts them, creating an opportunity for Naoto and Takemichi to escape.
However, their attempt is short-lived as they fall into an ambush. Kisaki shoots Naoto fatally, while Kakucho targets Takemichi. With little hope left, Naoto manages to transport Takemichi back to the past through a final handshake.
What to expect from Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Episode 3
In episode 3 next week, fans will delve deeper into the fascinating connection between Mikey and Izana. It promises to shed light on Izana's unwavering obsession with Mikey. Moreover, Takemichi will also be taking matters into his own hands in the upcoming episode as he endeavors to alter the future and save Naoto and Hina.
