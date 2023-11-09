Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 6 highlights: Tokyo Manji Gang prepares for final battle against Tenjiku

The sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, titled Rise Against, has generated a lot of excitement among fans. It serves as the starting point for the showdown between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Tenjiku Gang. The profound impact of Emma's tragic demise weighs on Mikey and Draken, resulting in deeply moving moments.

In this episode of the Tokyo Revengers series, viewers witness Kisaki's manipulative schemes being exposed, which had thrown Toman into disarray in the past. The episode concludes with Toman gearing up for a confrontation.

It also offers a blend of depth, intense action, and intriguing developments as these two rival gangs gear up to collide in an exhilarating arc that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Tokyo Revengers: Kisaki Tetta reveals his plans, while Kurokawa Izana agrees to work for him

Kisaki and Izana (Image via Liden Films)

In a confrontation with Izana, Kisaki reveals his sinister plans, explaining how he orchestrated attacks within Toman. He believes that Mikey plays a key role in forming his Toman and, hence, manipulating events to cause him suffering. Kisaki admits to orchestrating the stabbing of Draken by Kiyomasa and Baji's betrayal by Kazutora.

His ultimate objective is to eliminate anyone who obstructs his plans. Driven by a sense of fulfillment, Izana allows himself to be manipulated by Kisaki. Drawing parallels between himself and Mikey, Izana asserts his claim over Toman.

Meanwhile, Takemichi witnesses the aftermath at Asagaya Hospital, where Draken and Mikey are devastated by Emma's demise. The web of manipulation and tragedy tightens its grip, setting the stage for a struggle within Toman.

Tokyo Revengers: Draken beats Mikey over his failure to protect his loved ones

Draken beats up Mikey in latest Tokyo Revengers episode (Image via Liden Films)

Overwhelmed by sorrow, Draken confronts Mikey, expressing his anger and disappointment over the losses suffered by their gang. Feeling responsible, Takemichi pleads with Draken to hold him accountable instead. However, Draken continues to reprimand Mikey, revealing his failures as the leader: Pah-Chin and Kazutora being arrested, Baji's demise, and now the tragic loss of Emma.

As Toman prepares for a battle against Tenjiku, communication begins to break down among its members. Mikey, in a state of shock or withdrawal, remains unresponsive to Takemichi's attempts to motivate him. Desperate to ignite a spark in Mikey, Takemichi reveals that Kisaki is responsible for Emma's death. Despite this revelation, Mikey chooses not to respond.

Inui informs the team something bad has happened (Image via Liden Films)

In the midst of sadness, Takemichi tries to comfort Hina in a misguided way, drawing on his past encounters. However, Hina becomes frustrated and reproaches him, emphasizing the seriousness of their loss. Nevertheless, Takemichi remains undeterred and makes a firm decision to confront Tenjiku alone if needed.

He pledges to protect those he holds dear, especially Hina. As the story unfolds, a mixture of despair, determination, and the consequences of choices shape Toman's destiny.

Tokyo Revengers: Tokyo Manji Gang prepares to face Tenjiku without Mikey and Draken

Chifuyu and Takemichi inform Toman about Emma's death (Image via Liden Films)

Chifuyu comes across Takemichi outside the hospital and leads him to a shrine where Toman is waiting. Together, they share the news of Emma's death, which has left Mikey and Draken incapacitated.

With key members missing, Toman debates whether to face Tenjiku. Takemichi urges them to fight, fearing that it aligns with Kisaki's plans. However, the remaining members of Toman reject the idea. Undeterred, Takemichi decides to confront Tenjiku.

Mitsuya sneaks out from the hospital (Image via Liden Films)

Chifuyu offers to join him, foreseeing an outcome. Akkun, Yamagishi, Makoto, and Takuya also pledge their support and vow to fight alongside them. Smiley and Mitsuya sneak out of the hospital to express their encouragement. Mitsuya insists that Takemichi should not bear the burden of Toman.

Motivated by their determination, the members of Toman decide to face Tenjiku head-on. United against the threat and determined to defy fate, they choose to confront Tenjiku together.

The sixth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc is a must-watch for Tokyo Revengers fans. It's filled with emotions, action, and unexpected twists. The ultimate showdown between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Tenjiku Gang has viewers eagerly anticipating how it will unfold.

The Tenjiku Arc has been quite a journey thus far, and it seems like things are only going to escalate further from here on out.

