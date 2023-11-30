Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc episode 9 highlights: Angry Wipes Out Tenjiku's Big 4

In the ninth episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, viewers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster as the fierce battle between Toman and Tenjiku reaches its zenith. The spotlight shines on Angry, a character whose past trauma and unyielding resolve take center stage, as he confronts the formidable Haitani brothers.

The narrative weaves through moments of nostalgia, revealing the intricate web of relationships that define the characters, while the formidable Kakucho emerges as a powerhouse for Tenjiku. As the episode concludes with a battered but unwavering Takemichi standing against impossible odds, the stage is set for an electrifying continuation of the Tenjiku Arc.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: The "Crying Blue Ogre" Awakens

Angry loses his cool (Image via Liden Films)

In elementary school, Angry, protected by Smiley, vowed not to cry again after a brutal incident. Observing the city, Smiley confesses to Mitsuya his worries for Angry, now facing formidable opponents, Rindo and Ran Haitani. As the brothers overpower Angry and Hakkai, Angry's cries intensify when his leg is broken.

Smiley explains to Mitsuya that Angry transforms into a formidable force when he cries, recalling a past incident. Despite the injuries, Angry, now the "crying blue ogre," stands defiantly, surprising his adversaries. Smiley reveals to Mitsuya that Angry's strength multiplies when tears unleash his inner power, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Angry takes out the Haitani brothers and others

The Haitani Brothers (Image via Liden Films)

Amid the chaos, Rindo cautions Angry, citing his broken leg and arm. Despite Hakkai urging restraint, Angry confronts Rindo, revealing a childhood trauma. Ignoring pleas to cease, Angry effortlessly floors Rindo. Panicking, Ran implores his brother to halt, but Angry, unfazed, dispatches Ran swiftly. Tenjiku witnesses in disbelief as Angry defeats Mocchi and Chifuyu.

Mucho challenges Angry but succumbs to his might, while Izana and Kakucho observe Tenjiku's downfall. Unleashing unprecedented strength, Angry stands unchallenged, demanding his next opponent. Meanwhile, Toman's dark horse dominates, leaving Tenjiku's best battered and defeated in a shocking display of power.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Kakucho finally enters the Toman vs Tenjiku battle

Kakucho faces Takemichi in episode 9 of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

In a poignant flashback, Mucho reveals to Mikey that he once regarded him as a king and leader, receiving assurance from Mikey that he will forever hold a significant place in his heart. However, in the present chaos, Mucho awakens on the ground, surrounded by fallen comrades, facing Chifuyu and a triumphant Angry.

Despite the apparent disadvantage, Mucho recalls an order from Izana to take a life. Determined, he rises, attacking Takemichi, only to be intercepted by Kakucho, who declares Mucho's loss. Kakucho, motivated to protect Mucho from Tenjiku's influence, delivers a decisive blow. As confusion ensues, Kakucho reveals he's acting for Izana's sake, not to save Takemichi.

Exhibiting newfound strength, Kakucho swiftly defeats Toman's weakened members, solidifying his position as Tenjiku's strongest fighter and claiming control over Toman. In the aftermath, Kakucho conveys a transformed identity, leaving Takemichi and his friends bewildered yet grateful for this unexpected ally.

Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc: Takemichi refuses to surrender as Kakucho overpowers him

Izana watches as Kakucho takes on Toman (Image via Liden Films)

In a poignant flashback, a young Kakucho, defeated and frustrated, reveals the unfairness of his fights with Takemichi. Despite Takemichi's offer to intervene, Kakucho insists on seeking revenge alone to forge his strength. Confronting Kakucho in the present, Takemichi laments his once-strong friend's transformation into a criminal organization member.

Kakucho, now hardened, rebuffs their past bonds. Revealing their shared history at an orphanage, Izana explains their sibling-like connection. Kakucho, now Izana's formidable soldier, brutally attacks Takemichi, disavowing their childhood friendship.

Takemichi Hanagaki in the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc (Image via Liden Films)

Despite relentless beatings, Takemichi defiantly rises, asserting that Kakucho's essence remains unchanged.

In the face of impending doom, Chifuyu intervenes, urging Takemichi to accept defeat for his safety. Bloodied and resolute, Takemichi rejects surrender, declaring Toman's indomitable spirit.

In the face of overwhelming odds and brutal assaults, Takemichi's unwavering determination to protect Toman and his refusal to accept defeat resonates. Despite the physical and emotional toll, he stands firm, embodying the indomitable spirit that defines Toman. In the latest episode of Tokyo Revengers - Tenjiku Arc, the battle against Tenjiku reaches a critical juncture, with Takemichi's resilience symbolizing the enduring strength of Toman's bonds.

