Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 10 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 10 is scheduled to air this Saturday, June 10, on TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. BS11 and AT-X, the two renowned Japanese syndications, will also run the episode later. Fans worldwide can watch Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 10, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 10 will see the inclusion of most of the characters in the series, besides the main couple. The upcoming episode will be all about Tokiko taking Nasa, Tsukasa, and all her friends on a camping trip.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 10 and release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below is a global release schedule for Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 10, along with the associated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, June 9, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, June 9, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, June 9, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, June 9, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, June 9, 10:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, June 9, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 10, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, June 9, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, June 9, 1 pm

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 10 and all the previous installments of the series, are free to stream on Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming platforms worldwide. Currently, the sequel is not available on Netflix, but as the platform announced, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 will soon be added to its massive anime catalog of 2023.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 9

Watching his wife being bothered by the TV remote not functioning, Nasa stepped in and discovered that the batteries were dead. After changing the batteries, Tsukasa presumed her husband thought of her as a dummy, to which he reacted surprisingly shocked, as for him, moments like this made Tsukasa look even prettier.

A similar thing happened to Tsukasa again where she could not unlock her phone. However, Nasa helped her again. Later, he headed out to get a cake for his wife. After encountering Yanagi on his way, Nasa invited her to his home. After announcing her marriage to Taniguchi, Yanagi was surprised to see there was no reaction from the couple.

Atomsk 🐷 @Dat_Vi

#tonikawa has anyone ever told him about the dumb diets that people go on? has anyone ever told him about the dumb diets that people go on?#tonikawa https://t.co/NgsXFxHkg2

Yanagi eventually learned that Nasa and Tsukasa saw her kissing Taniguchi at the theme park, which cleared her confusion and also startled her as well. Yanagi revealed that Taniguchi inadvertently made her adopt the habit of piling up her beef bowl at her favorite restaurant every time she goes, which confused the couple as they deemed her issue to be a real headscratcher.

After discovering he had gained some weight, Nasa started working out to get in shape, but overdoing it on the first day made him immensely exhausted. Later that day, Tokiko paid a surprise visit to Nasa and Tsukasa to ask them to join her for the camping trip. Tokiko gifted the couple Ohagi (aka Botamochi, a traditional Japanese sweet) as a gratitude to Tsukasa for her looking after her when she was a kid.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 10

Atomsk 🐷 @Dat_Vi

In Nipponjese?

In current year???

Abe is smiling down upon this anime

#tonikawa Marriage?In Nipponjese?In current year???Abe is smiling down upon this anime Marriage?In Nipponjese?In current year???Abe is smiling down upon this anime#tonikawa https://t.co/TQooBq8uDD

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 10 will take Nasa and Tsukasa on their new adventure as they have given word to Tokiko to join her on her camping trip.

With the short teaser at the end of the episode, it has been revealed that others, including Aya, Kaname, Ginga, Chitose, Aurora, Charlotte, and lastly, the annoying yet adorable Kyuuma, will also be a part of the expedition.

