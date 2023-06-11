Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 11 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to air this Saturday, June 17, 2023, on TOKYO MX, at 1 am JST. Other syndications, including AT-X and BS11, will also run the episode later. Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 11 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming episode of Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 will continue the camping adventures of the couple with everyone. Since Nasa still has to learn many things about his wife, Tokiko will come to the rescue. The next installment will be the penultimate episode of the second season.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 11 will see Nasa and Tsukasa having their wedding rehearsal in the mountains

Release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 11, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, June 16, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, June 16, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, June 16, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, June 16, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, June 16, 10:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, June 16, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 17, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, June 16, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, June 16, 1 pm

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 11 will be available to stream for fans outside Japan on Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform worldwide.

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 9

Although Tsukasa accepted to join Tokiko on her camping trip, she had second thoughts about her decision. However, Nasa talked her out of it by assuring her it would be a refreshing adventure for them as a couple. Later, Nasa asked the Arisugawa sisters and his cousin Ginga to join him and his wife on their camping trip, to which they agreed eventually.

Kyuuma, inspired by the Laid-back Camp series, also joined the group. The next day, Aurora explained to the group that there were two ways to get to the location - the first was traveling in a vehicle that would directly escort them to the campground, while the other was hiking from the foot of the mountain. Kaname decided to go with the first option, following which the rest decided to trek.

Steve @Phantom_Rimuru

-Good episode

-I love that most of the characters are in this camp trip

-I love that Tsukasa was protective of Kyuuma in the hike to the campsite

-I love the scene where Tsukasa told Nasa why she would want to go out with him when he accepted marriage with her #Tonikawa s2 ep.10-Good episode-I love that most of the characters are in this camp trip-I love that Tsukasa was protective of Kyuuma in the hike to the campsite-I love the scene where Tsukasa told Nasa why she would want to go out with him when he accepted marriage with her #Tonikawa s2 ep.10-Good episode-I love that most of the characters are in this camp trip-I love that Tsukasa was protective of Kyuuma in the hike to the campsite-I love the scene where Tsukasa told Nasa why she would want to go out with him when he accepted marriage with her https://t.co/I6jBdlLk8l

En route to the campground, Tsukasa decided to go with Kyuuma as the child kept wandering away from the group. Nasa, Tsukasa, and others eventually regrouped with Chitose. At this point, Tokiko surprised the couple by intruding on their conversation and started talking about the beauty of the place. At the campground, after learning about Kyuuma being missing, Nasa and others scattered to look for her.

Being an indoor person, Nasa got lost as well. Later, it turned out that Kyuuma didn’t wander away like before, and Tsukasa eventually found Nasa. As the latter was still confused about why the former chose to spend her life with him, she revealed that he was the most honest person she could have ever found.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 9

Since Nasa, Tsukasa, and others have finally completed their trekking, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 11 will begin the real camping, which Tokiko asserted. Fans expecting to see more of “Ginga and Asa” moments are in for a surprise. The next episode’s preview teaser promises that Nasa and Tsukasa will be having their wedding rehearsal in the mountains.

Poll : 0 votes