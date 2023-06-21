Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 12: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to release this Saturday, June 24, 2023, on TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. Other pertinent syndications, including BS11 and AT-X, will also run the episode later. Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 12 will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 12 will be the finale for season 2 as the sequel was listed for a 12-episode run. Since Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You manga has enough source material to get adapted for the upcoming installments. To note, the finale will likely put a brief pause on the happily married Nasa and Tsukasa’s story.

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 12's release timings for all regions and where to watch

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 12 or the finale will be streamed exclusively for fans outside Japan on Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming platforms worldwide. Below are the release timings for Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You season 2 episode 12, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, June 23, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, June 23, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, June 23, 11 am

British Summer Time: Friday, June 23, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, June 23, 10:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, June 23, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, June 24, 1:30 pm

Philippines time: Friday, June 23, 12 am

Brazil Time: Friday, June 23, 1 pm

A brief recap of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 11

guni 🦏 @gunihto hold up, what happened to tsukasa during those two years before she meets nasa? hold up, what happened to tsukasa during those two years before she meets nasa? https://t.co/XbNhzoL6NS

In the previous episode, Tokiko and others caught Nasa and Tsukasa off guard by arranging their first wedding at the mountaintop. To show their journey as a married couple, Kaname projected an entertaining montage that captured Nasa and Tsukasa’s daily lives. After being asked by Kaname, Nasa gave a short and beautiful speech on how he got a newfound appreciation for life after marrying Tsukasa.

Nasa and Tsukasa celebrated their togetherness by cutting the cake. Later the group headed out for star gazing, where Nasa amazed everyone with his knowledge of celestial bodies and space. While having coffee, Nasa explained to Chitose the concept behind marriage and why he married Tsukasa.

ベニグマティッカ @Benigmatica #トニカクカワイイ Watched S2 Ep. 11! "And now, I present you with this surprise wedding reception for both Nasa and Tsukasa Yuzaki!" wp.me/pRPAF-iUp #トニカクカワイイ Watched S2 Ep. 11! "And now, I present you with this surprise wedding reception for both Nasa and Tsukasa Yuzaki!" wp.me/pRPAF-iUp https://t.co/cJC6TbKuO7

Tokiko apologized to Nasa after revealing that it took two years for Tsukasa to get reunited with him due to her selfish reasons. She was also relieved that Nasa would be the one to accomplish her dreams. After reuniting with Tsukasa and discussing the trip, the couple decided to regroup with the others.

The couple was startled by how Kaname went overboard with building a luxurious glamping tent for them. Although it was awkward for them initially, they eventually got comfortable.

What to expect from Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 12?

Steve (@Phantom_Rimuru's backup) @Master_Rimuru

-Fantastic episode.

-Friends of Nasa and Tsukasa throwing them a wedding reception at the camp site was heartwarming

-Kaname narrating how Nasa met Tsukasa was hilarious

-Tsukasa telling Nasa that she will love him forever even after death was very heartwarming #Tonikawa s2 ep.11-Fantastic episode.-Friends of Nasa and Tsukasa throwing them a wedding reception at the camp site was heartwarming-Kaname narrating how Nasa met Tsukasa was hilarious-Tsukasa telling Nasa that she will love him forever even after death was very heartwarming #Tonikawa s2 ep.11-Fantastic episode.-Friends of Nasa and Tsukasa throwing them a wedding reception at the camp site was heartwarming-Kaname narrating how Nasa met Tsukasa was hilarious-Tsukasa telling Nasa that she will love him forever even after death was very heartwarming https://t.co/fT5AZjf7qz

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You season 2 episode 12 will likely conclude the memorable camping trip. Nasa will learn about Tokiko’s past as they will engage in a compelling discussion about married life and how Tsukasa was back in the day.

As the episode will mark the end of season 2, fans can expect the classic rom-com goodness between the couple for the one last time until the return of the series with the 4-episode spin-off that was announced to air on July 12, 2023.

