Tower of God wasn't ever going to reach Solo Leveling's heights with popularity alone

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 04, 2025 00:58 GMT
Tower of God wasn
Tower of God wasn't ever going to reach Solo Leveling's heights with popularity alone (Image via A-1 Pictures, The Answer Studio)

Webtoon adaptations are booming, with Tower of God and Solo Leveling taking notably different paths. Tower of God premiered in 2020 with rich world-building and complex characters, but failed to gain widespread traction. In contrast, Solo Leveling's recent anime debut received overwhelming acclaim, thanks to its high production values and faithful recreation of the webtoon's striking visuals.

While both series have strong fan bases from their original manhwa, Solo Leveling's adaptation highlights how crucial visual fidelity and animation quality are in capturing audiences and standing out in the competitive world of webtoon-based animation.

Why Solo Leveling outshone Tower of God in anime adaptation

The stark contrast between Tower of God and Solo Leveling's animated treatments highlights how crucial production quality has become in determining a webtoon adaptation's success. Tower of God's anime, produced by Telecom Animation Film, faced criticism for its inconsistent animation quality, simplified character designs, and rushed pacing that failed to capture the webtoon's intricate narrative depth.

The adaptation struggled with fluid action sequences and often relied on static shots during crucial dramatic moments, diminishing the impact of key story beats that made the original webtoon compelling.

In contrast, Solo Leveling's anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures exemplifies the result of a studio acknowledging the source material and committing ample resources to it. The adaptation boasts fluid fight scenes, well-animated characters, and atmospheric lighting that brings Sung Jin-Woo's shadow abilities to life visually as well.

With this investment in quality animation, Solo Leveling moved beyond being yet another webtoon to potentially attracting an audience who never would have found the manhwa hinted at by the title.

Beyond animation: Storytelling and accessibility

Even though animation quality plays an important role, the differences in implications between Tower of God and Solo Leveling extend well beyond aesthetics. With Tower of God, there is dense mythology, too many characters to count, and elaborate "powers" to follow, while providing the viewer with little time for attention and investment in the story.

The strength of Tower of God as a webtoon lies in its years' worth of world-building and character depth, neither of which transposes well, at least not without dedicating the screen time necessary for a longer episodic show.

Solo Leveling, on the other hand, changes gears immediately for the viewer to understand the framework of the story around recognizable "game" mechanics. The protagonists' concrete journey from powerless to overpowering is fulfilling in relation to the power fantasy that mostly appeals to wide demographics.

This accessibility, along with better animation, translates best with episodic viewing and becomes digestible for the consumer who is willing to promote it virally to their followers and friends in different forums and communities.

Final thoughts

The comparison between Tower of God and Solo Leveling ultimately illustrates how animation quality can make or break a webtoon adaptation's mainstream success. While Tower of God remains a beloved webtoon with devoted fans, its anime adaptation serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of adequate production resources and studio commitment.

Solo Leveling's triumph demonstrates that when webtoon adaptations receive proper treatment, they can achieve remarkable popularity and introduce global audiences to the rich storytelling potential of Korean manhwa.

As the industry continues evolving, the lesson remains clear: exceptional source material deserves exceptional animated treatment to reach its full potential in capturing worldwide audiences.

Edited by Sunita N. Das
