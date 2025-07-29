Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, according to official sources. The previous chapter started with a flashback of Danzon's conversation with Urek from a few chapters back.Moreover, while the chapter briefly showed a confrontation between Urek and Cheonguem, it mostly focused on the Princess's arrival at the throne room to confront Neo and Rohan.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21— Release scheduleAs mentioned earlier, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21 will be released on Monday, August 4, 2025. While NAVER Webtoons has provided a specific date for the chapter's release, no exact time has been given. WEBTOON recently released the first ten chapters in English. While it is unlikely they will provide a specific time, they typically release chapters on Tuesdays, but they probably won't release chapter 21 just yet. However, global fans might get the chapter around late afternoon or early evening.Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21?While WEBTOON still has time to release the chapter in English, NAVER webtoons have been consistently releasing the chapters in Korean and will do the same for the upcoming chapter as well.Several unofficial manga and manhwa websites have also been releasing the chapters on a similar date to NAVER with their English translations. However, these websites are strongly advised against by us, as they are prone to inaccuracies, and the official sites should always be followed by readers.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20: A brief recapThe previous chapter begins with an extensive flashback of Danzon's fight with Urek and their conversation, shown a few chapters back. The flashback reveals Danzon informing about the Ascetics, who live on the island and give off the smell of salt.The main objective of the Ascetics is to leave the island and reach the flower blooming in the castle guarded by the angels. The Rankers, like Rahab and Danzon, are referred to here as the angels, who kill the Asetics from completing their quest. The Asetics call it the &quot;Trial from God&quot;, but in reality, they are being deceived by the Rankers.Meanwhile, the chapter shifts its focus back to Urek and Cheonguem, with Cheonguem fearing Rahab might notice, trying to flee from there. However, Urek flies and catches up to him, punches, and knocks Cheonguem back to the ground. This is also around the time when Urek receives an SOS signal from Neo.As Neo and Rohan were still deceiving other Regulars with their fake crown, the Princess arrived, and they soon found out there was a rock underneath the cloth on Rohan's head. The chapter then ends with Neo forming an Orb in front of the princess and Pax, saying that it's common knowledge that a black haired character with a mysterious backstory like his shouldn't be approached lightly.What to expect from the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21? (Speculative)The upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21 will either shift towards showing a full confrontation between Urek and Cheonguem or Urek arriving to aid Neo and Rohan back at the throne room. Furthermore, Neo and the Princess's confrontation will likely end up with either of them coming on top.Also read:The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Release dateThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release dateSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Release date