Tower of God season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as revealed by the official website of the anime series. The episode will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode revealed the origins of Horyang. His origins revealed the existence of the Devil of the Right Hand, the person who received the other part of the devil's powers. To find him, Horyang left his team's side.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Tower of God season 2 episode 10 release date & time for all regions

Viole as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 10 will be released on September 8, 2024, as per Japanese Standard Time, but the airing time will vary according to different time zones. Some of these are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday

September 8, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday

September 8, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday

September 8, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 8, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday September 8, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 8, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday September 8, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday September 8, 2024 11:30 pm

Tower of God season 2 episode 10: Where to watch

Wangnan as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

For the Japanese audience, Tower of God season 2 episode 10 will be aired on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

For international anime fans, the sequel series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Episode 10 will be uploaded to the streaming service's platform 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 recap

Horyang as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 was titled One-Winged Devil and commenced where it left off as Khun was surprised over knowing that Bam was still alive. He was then informed about the location of the Devil of the Right Hand, who injured one of Khun's allies. The episode then shifted to Viole's side where they thought this person was Horyang.

After Horyang saw this person, he revealed how this person was one of the kids involved in illegal experiments, just like him. He then revealed his origins before he started climbing the tower. Horyang and this person were the only survivors who came out of the experimentations alive. They were transferred to a woman who taught them everyday things.

Viole as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Unfortunately, they had to be transferred again to experimentation and they learned that they would be converted into Living Ignition Humans by boring the devil inside them. So, Horyang bore the left part and the other person the right part. After the experimentations, these two were separated into different parts of the tower and forced to climb it.

After listening to Horyang's story, his teammates decided to help Horyang find this person. After a while, Horyang sat outside the house waiting for Bam. When Bam arrived Horyang asked him about the skeleton powers that Bam showcased in the starting rounds, questioning whether Bam was also a Living Ignition Weapon.

Unfortunately, Bam couldn't answer his question which forced Horyang to use his powers and force answers out of Bam. Bam eventually answered how his teacher helped him become a 'god' and that he wasn't sure whether his powers were released to Horyang's. After hearing this, Horyang left his teammates' side.

What to expect from Tower of God season 2 episode 10? (speculative)

Ran as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God season 2 episode 10 is titled The Hand of Arlen. As indicated by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might see Bam's subordinates fight the Devil of the Right Hand.

Moreover, Tower of God season 2 episode 10 might also shed light on Khun's investigation regarding the survival of Bam by asking people like Rachel and others who accompanied him to this part of the tower.

