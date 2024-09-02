Tower of God season 2 episode 9: Cassano's arrival reveals Devil of the Right Arm's past while Kang exposes Baam as a Living Ignition Weapon

Tower of God season 2 episode 9, titled One-Winged Devil, aired on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In this episode, Beniamino Cassano is introduced, and Kang Horyang shares his backstory, explaining his connection with Cassano and why he nicknamed himself "The Devil of the Right Arm" despite using his left.

Meanwhile, Khun and his group set out to confront Cassano on the 28th Floor. Kang Horyang, after assessing the risks, decides to meet Cassano alone, leaving his team behind. The episode also delves into the origins of the Living Ignition Weapons, revealing that Baam is one of them.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9: The origin of Devils of the Left and Right Arm is explained as Khun's team targets Cassano

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 opening events: Beniamino Cassano is introduced as Kang Horyang’s past is revealed

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 begins with Khun discussing Baam's status with Emile. As he contemplates her response, Apple calls to inform him that she has located the Devil of the Right Arm. With time to spare before the Workshop Battle, Khun decides to pursue and capture him.

Meanwhile, Baam and his group find the same picture of someone who looks strikingly like their teammate, Kang Horyang. Kang instantly recognizes him as "Cassano." He reveals that the person in the picture is Beniamino Cassano, known as "The Devil of the Right Arm," and shares their connected past.

As children, they were abandoned in the Midden Area and sold to the Workshop, where they grew up as test subjects, destined to become living weapons. They formed a brotherly bond. Ms. Sophia, a kind research assistant, named them Beniamino Cassano and Beniamino Ilmar (Kang Horyang).

Kang and Cassano in the past

Eventually, they were chosen to become the Tower’s first Living Ignition Weapons, meaning they were fused with the Shinsu of a soul to become weapons. Half of a devil was implanted into each of them: the right side for Kang and the left side for Cassano.

After Sophia disappeared, they endured painful lives until Kang, while being transported, encountered Haedon and became a regular in the Tower. Gaining the nickname "Devil of the Right Arm" as he climbed the Tower, Kang later heard rumors of someone resembling him on the 20th Floor.

Although calling himself "Devil of the Right Arm," he uses the left side instead. Kang realizes that this person is Cassano and that he must have come to the Tower looking for him.

Before Kang can suggest going to find him, Wangnan proposes that they all go together. The rest of the group agrees, and they decide to meet Cassano the next day.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9: Baam's abilities as a Living Ignition Weapon come to light as Kang confronts him

Kang reveals that Baam is a Living Ignition Weapon

In Tower of God season 2 episode 9, Baam and his group discuss the recent developments involving Kang, which leads Baam to think about Rachel. A humorous moment occurs when Yihwa brings in her burnt cooking, and the group reluctantly eats it.

The lightheartedness brings a brief smile to Baam's face, although only Wangnan notices it. Baam visits Kang outside, where Kang questions him about the spine-like monster ability that healed him before. Kang, suspecting Baam is a Living Ignition Weapon, asks if FUG is involved in the experiments that granted his powers.

When Baam refuses to use his powers, Kang attacks him to force an awakening. Despite Baam’s silence, Kang is determined to learn the truth for the sake of the sacrificed children. However, before landing a hit, Kang stops and pleads for the truth. Baam explains he doesn’t know FUG’s role but shares his own experience and how he gained his powers.

Kang prepares to fight Baam

A flashback reveals Jinsung advising Baam to acquire the power to shape his own fate. Baam admits Kang’s story echoes his own but knows no more. Kang apologizes, understanding Baam’s character and not believing he would sacrifice others for power.

He prepares to leave, hoping Baam finds happiness. Baam warns it might be a trap, but Kang, preferring not to endanger the group, decides to go alone. He refers to their group as his family before departing.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 closing events: Kang sets out alone to find Cassano while Khun’s team also heads his way

Khun in Tower of God season 2 episode 9 ending scene

In the final scenes of Tower of God season 2 episode 9, Baam returns to the group. When they ask him about Kang, he says that the latter wants to stay outside a little longer. Kang reflects on his past as he makes his way toward Cassano.

Meanwhile, Khun and his team prepare to pursue The Devil of the Right Arm (Cassano). Ran and Novick argue over who should join the team. The episode concludes with Khun deciding that he, Ran, and Novick will set out to go after Cassano.

