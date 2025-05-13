Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 - Urek's ticket is stolen as new enemies appear

Heading into Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8, fans were excited to see the matchup between the titular character and the unnamed Princess of Jahad begin. Officially released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the installment did see the pair begin their fight, but it didn’t end exactly as fans expected.

In addition to continuing the focus on Urek, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 also elaborated on other events occurring on the floating ship. This included an update on Lu and Rohan’s status, which also gave Lo Po Bia Evelyn a chance to shine.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 sees the fan-favorite forced to make an uneasy alliance

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 - Victory and defeat

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 began immediately where the last issue ended. Urek called the situation troublesome while lamenting having to fight a beautiful woman, but he prepared for battle nevertheless. He prematurely claimed victory as focus shifted to Neo, who was feeling the effects of Urek’s Shinsu outside the ship. He then turned a corner to see Lu and Rohan being attacked by the Princess of Jahad’s unnamed ally.

As Neo seemingly sensed the bloodlust in the air, focus briefly shifted to Lo Po Bia Evelyn, who awoke to find herself alone and asking for Lu. Focus returned to Lu and Rohan, who asked how their assailant could be here after failing an earlier test. He said he’d tell them as he attacked them with projectile weapons, with Rohan shielding Lu. The unnamed assailant celebrated their cooperation as it meant he may be able to collect two tickets here.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 saw Neo continuing to watch from around the corner, when Lo Po Bia Evelyn appeared. After calling the assailant a “ghost” and asking how he returned, she explained that she was only faking being drunk. She then admitted that she may have been drunk from the scent of Lu, who gave her a piggyback ride to their room, clearly implying she had feelings for him.

Despite going against the norms of Traumerei's family, Lo Po Bia Evelyn shines in Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 (Image via WEBTOON)

She then directed her attention to Lu and Rohan’s enemy, saying that regardless of how he returned, she wouldn’t forgive him for attacking Lu. The enemy questioned why her forgiveness mattered, but Evelyn immediately began attacking him with ferocious strength. She reminded him that this is the Inner Tower, and that messing other people and what’s theirs is almost always repaid with certain death.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 then saw him charge at Evelyn and call her crazy trash, to which she called his skill trash while launching a flurry of blows. This resulted in the enemy seemingly being killed, as he was seen unconscious slumped over with an alarming amount of blood in the area. Lu and Rohan were shown to be incredibly impressed by this before remembering that Evelyn was from one of the Ten Great Families.

An announcement then played that tickets would start being checked by the crew. A ghost-like crew member was seen wandering the halls asking for tickets, saying that anyone who didn’t would be eaten. Focus then returned to Urek’s fight against the Princess, where he acknowledged that her skills truly were on another level. He then asked her about being the daughter of the Tower’s king, which she said wasn’t true biologically but otherwise accurate.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 - Unlikely alliances and new enemies

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 saw the Princess further explain that she’s like Jahad’s foster daughter. She explained that the Jahad family selects the Tower’s most talented girls to become Princesses, who then borrow his power to climb the Tower with. She commented that Urek must be really stupid to not know about this, which he agreed to in the context of the Tower’s rules. He then asked her if she’d do him a favor should he win their fight.

As he asked her this, it was revealed she already had a ticket which she seemingly dropped on purpose in the midst of their fight. Urek didn’t notice the ticket fly behind him as he explained his favor was to help him meet King Jahad. She said this was the most difficult thing to do in the Tower, explaining that even the Princesses can’t simply meet with him at will. She explained that possession of one of the 13 Month Series weapons was necessary to have such a privilege.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 saw her reveal her intent to climb the Tower, possess one, and meet and kill King Jahad with it. Urek then changed his offer to say he’d help her get one of the 13 Month Series if she let him meet Jahad, adding he’d kill the King if he was a bad guy too. She was shocked by this before calling it a ridiculous idea, when the announcement of the ticket check beginning played out.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 sees the unnamed Princess use the same imagery to describe the role as Endorsi once did (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The Princess then put her plan into action likewise, telling Urek he dropped his ticket. As he went to grab it, she swiped his real ticket from his pocket, explaining that her goal was his ticket specifically all along as she said. She then hid the ticket in her boot, telling him to steal it back if he wanted it so badly. She added that if he couldn’t do something as simple as that, then there was no way he’d be able to kill Jahad. Urek commented on her aura changing as she said so.

However, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 saw the two interrupted by the ghostly crew member. It then said neither of them had a proper ticket, with the Princess trying to explain what the Test Supervisor told her while Urek said he’d get his back quickly. The crew member refused to acknowledge this, instead promising to kill them as punishment per the rules. The two likewise teamed up to fight the crew member since they had no other options left.

Focus then shifted to Danzon, who was still watching the Shinsu. He called it almost like a living creature with how it was chasing the floating ship, as Rahab returned to the ship and asked who could possibly create such Shinsu. Focus then shifted to Cheonggeum, who lamented letting his target escape before saying he’d get punished by Rahab for this. The issue ended by teasing that this enemy was pursuing Urek via dialogue and his golden Shinsu being seen.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 8 sets up an exciting string of issues which will likely feature all but non-stop combat. It also seems that Urek will get his first to-the-death fight in the Tower with the enemy whom Cheonggeum let escape pursuing him. In turn, fans can also expect to get some fairly significant lore in the coming weeks and months, especially on Urek’s origins and status as a Shining One.

