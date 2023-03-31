Trigun Stampede: Legato Bluesummers voice actor and where you have heard him

Based on the Yasuhiro Nightow manga series Trigun, Trigun Stampede is a Japanese animated television program. It is animated by Studio Orange and directed by Kenji Muto. Muto's prior projects include BEASTARS, and Terror in Resonance, among numerous others.

Since its debut, the anime Trigum Stampede, has featured a number of intriguing characters. These include Vash the Stampede, Millions Knives, Roberto De Niro, Legato Bluesummers, and many more. Legato Bluesummers, who made his television debut in episode 6, portrays a member of the Gung-Ho Guns. He is one of Trigun Stampede's main antagonists, and has caught the attention of many viewers.

The voice actor for Legato Bluesummers in Trigun Stampede is Koki Uchiyama, a familiar figure to fans of Japanese entertainment.

Trigun Stampede's Legato Bluesummers' voice actor Koki Uchiyama, has worked on multiple animes

Legato Bluesummers is well known in the Trigun world and is adored by many for his role as the antagonist. As a result, the antagonist has his own fan group. With a character like that, it was necessary for producers to choose a voice actor who would be able to capture Legato's charm and bring him to life in the anime.

The makers decided that the ideal fit for Trigun Stampede's antagonist is Koki Uchiyama. Fans loved the decision as they know him from several other animes like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, The God of High School, Tower of God, The Ancient Magus Bride, and others.

The voice actor began working in the Japanese entertainment industry in 2003. Uchiyama, who is associated with the Himawari Theater Company, comes from the Saitama Prefecture.

He was recognized as the Best Male Newcomer at the 5th Seiyu Awards in 2011 and was named one of the Best Voice Actors at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival in 2015.

A still from Trigun Stampede and Koki Uchiyama (Image via Orange Studio/ TV Tropes)

Uchiyama is best known for his performances as Meruem in Hunter x Hunter (2011) and Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He also portrayed Kei Tsukishima in the highly acclaimed sports anime Haikyuu.

Uchiyama also appears in My Hero Academia as Tomura Shigarak's voice actor. The actor has even voiced characters in several other anime series, like Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, Midnight in Fairy Tail, and Soul Eater Evans in Soul Eater.

Dusty 🔜 Disney @ogohoshi I’m watching Ep 6 of Trigun Stampede and it was driving me crazy the whole half of the episode on who tf voices Legato Bluesummers (guy with the blue hair) and it’s Koki Uchiyama (aka Shiggy) I swear I know his voice so well now I’m watching Ep 6 of Trigun Stampede and it was driving me crazy the whole half of the episode on who tf voices Legato Bluesummers (guy with the blue hair) and it’s Koki Uchiyama (aka Shiggy) I swear I know his voice so well now 😩

Uchiyama has also made appearances in animated films such as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, and the Fate/Grand Order - Divine Realm of the Round Table. While he played the role of Fairy in the former, he was a character named Tristan in the latter.

He also provided the voice of Benedict Blue in Violet Evergarden: The Movie. Likewise, he has worked on several other anime movies.

About Trigun Stampede's Legato Bluesummers

A still from Trigun Stampede (Image via Orange Studio)

Trigun Stampede's Legato Bluesummers is a man who has dedicated his life to knives. Legato was a nameless s*x slave prior to the start of the manga.

While imprisoned, he gradually grew his power by weaving metal threads into his brain, allowing him to control other people's bodies. Before Legato could unleash his full potential, he was found, attacked, and s**ually assaulted.

One day, Knives happened to pass by and annihilate the city, leaving Legato as the sole survivor. Legato instantly developed feelings for Knives and declared an unbreakable loyalty, indicating his readiness to let Knives murder him. Knives, on the other hand, accepted the little kid as a tool and gave him the surname Bluesummers.

His major objective is to make Vash endure unending anguish and agony. He is the secondary antagonist of the Trigun Series and works for Knives, giving him authority over the Gung-Ho-Guns, especially after Knives is hurt as a consequence of the July Incident.

Elendira the Crimsonnail noted that he is the only Gung-Ho-Gun without a number, making him far less disposable to Knives than the others.

Stay tuned for more updates on Trigun Stampede and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes