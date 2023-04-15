Trigun Stampede season 2: Release date prediction, what to expect, cast, plot, and more

Studio Orange has won the hearts of millions of fans of Yasuhiro Nightow’s rebooted masterpiece by confirming Trigun Stampede season 2 is in the works. The sequel has been officially titled “Final Phase,” implying everything will be at stake for Vash the Stampede, "The Humanoid Typhoon."

Subsequently, commemorating the announcement, the official Twitter handle of the series dropped a unique key visual, a wanted poster of the protagonist with $60 billion bounty on his head. Seconding the announcement, Studio Orange affirmed, “Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash the Stampede.”

Trigun Stampede season 2 will see the return of Milly Tompson and several other popular characters from the original franchise

Expected release date and streaming platform

As of now, Studio Orange hasn’t disclosed the release details of Trigun Stampede season 2. However, it can be surmised that the most-awaited sequel won’t be released anytime soon in 2023. With IDOLiSH7 Movie: LIVE 4bit - BEYOND THE PERiOD and Beastars final season as two of the most notable upcoming projects, Studio Orange has a packed schedule.

With the upcoming major projects of Studio Orange, it can be presumed that the second installment of the series will be dropped somewhere around 2024. However, for now, it is just speculation as neither the production house nor the director Kenji Muto have broken their silence on confirming the release date for Trigun Stampede season 2.

What would Trigun Stampede season 2 be about

Orange ➡️TRIGUN STAMPEDE @CG_Orange_eng Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash The Stampede.



Their future may seem blank at the moment but we will be working behind stage till the next curtain rise.

Your every support becomes fuel for our engines. Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash The Stampede. Their future may seem blank at the moment but we will be working behind stage till the next curtain rise. Your every support becomes fuel for our engines.

It has been apparent among Yasuhiro Nightow’s original series that the rebooted anime centers on events before the manga. The climax of the first season, "High Noon at July," answered all the questions by confirming that the sequel will indeed follow Trigun Maximum and will see the return of Milly Thompson.

Milly was initially replaced by an anime-original character named Roberto De Niro. Despite Milly being sidelined due to popular demand and the characters’ pivotal roles in the series, she will eventually make her grand return in the second installment. Fans will also get to see more of Knives, Legato Bluesummers, and several members of the Gung-Ho Guns who didn’t make their debut in the first season.

The anime follows the misadventures of Vash, nicknamed The Humanoid Typhoon, who accidentally destroyed an entire city with his powers

The Dragoon🔥/Keyblade Master 🗝/Child of Fate @MKH13Omasters It's time for a hot take because the Trigun purists need to hear this



I LOVE classic Trigun but it is full of fillers



Trigun Stampede is a more faithful anime based on the manga Trigun and Trigun Maximum and it is confirmed for season 2 which is the final phase



You'll love it! It's time for a hot take because the Trigun purists need to hear thisI LOVE classic Trigun but it is full of fillersTrigun Stampede is a more faithful anime based on the manga Trigun and Trigun Maximum and it is confirmed for season 2 which is the final phaseYou'll love it! https://t.co/JzJVN6Ybjq

Trigun Stampede follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, nicknamed “The Humanoid Typhoon," after he accidentally destroys an entire city with his powers. Despite being a passive carefree drifter whom the people of his town love, his reputation has been ruined by his infamous twin brother, Knives Millions.

With a $60 billion bounty on his head, Vash has been caught up in a chaotic game of cat-and-mouse with endless trouble from bounty hunters. The violent pursuit also threatens the power plant in the town, considered the heart of the place. Being an impeccable gunslinger, Vash must deal with those who come after him and stop his evil twin.

Emka @Deformed_Monkey Trigun Stampede episode 12. Grandiose finale. The climactic fight between Vash and Nai. The soundtrack. Vash's OG hair. The bounty raised to $$60 billion. Milly Thompson mentioned. Season 2 confirmed. All is right with the world. #TRIGUN Trigun Stampede episode 12. Grandiose finale. The climactic fight between Vash and Nai. The soundtrack. Vash's OG hair. The bounty raised to $$60 billion. Milly Thompson mentioned. Season 2 confirmed. All is right with the world. #TRIGUN https://t.co/nEPRHoHQbu

Here’s the list of the primary cast members of the series

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede

Junya Ikeda as Millions Knives

Kenji Matsuda as Roberto de Niro

Sakura Andou as Meryl Stryfe

Ayumu Murase as Elendira the Crimsonnail

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Monev the Gale

Genki Muro as Livio the Double Fang

Kento Fujinuma as Gray the Ninelives

Kouki Uchiyama as Legato Bluesummers

Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem

Megumi Han as Lolo

Ryusei Nakao as William Conrad

TARAKO as Zazie the Beast

Tomokazu Sugita as Chuck Lee

Wataru Takagi as E.G. the Mine

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood

Over time, more details on Trigun Stampede season 2, including an official trailer, key visuals, additional cast members, theme songs, and the official synopsis, will be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes