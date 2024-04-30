Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17: Ilumgand mutates into a monster as crisis hits Rotsgard City

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17, titled Mutation Hazard, aired on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In the recent episode, Illumgand and some other hyumans of Rotsgard city undergo mutation, turning into monsters due to Rona's schemes.

They wreak havoc in the city and pose a threat to other hyumans and the city. Makoto and his allies assist the dignitaries, officials, and royals attending the Tournament in evacuating, aiming to ensure their safety while earning their trust.

Meanwhile, Makoto's disciples confront the mutated Illumgand in a showdown, ultimately taking him down.

Makoto’s students defeat the mutated Ilumgand in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17

Ilumgand and other hyumans in Rotsgard city mutate while Rona and Io discuss how to suppress the goddess’s power

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 opens with Ilumgand and some hyumans of Rotsgard city beginning to mutate into monsters due to Rona’s evil schemes, as previously revealed.

Rona is shown to have used roughly 50 other hyumans besides Ilumgand for her plans. Eva and Luria inform Makoto of the dire situation in the city.

Makoto then asks them if they are willing to join his efforts to reclaim Kaleneon, to which they agree, and he sends them to safety. Makoto then turns to Shiki to ask about the possibility of reversing Ilumgand’s transformation. Shiki responds that it would be exceedingly difficult and something he isn't inclined to attempt.

Rona and Io in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tomoe suggests aiding the city and rescuing the hyumans, posing questioning whether Makoto would still consider collaborating with demons. While Makoto expresses his eventual intention to do so, he decides to quell the chaos without directly engaging with the demons, as Rona had deceived him.

The scene transitions to a conversation between Rona and Io, as they discuss the unfolding situation in Rotsgard and how Rona manipulated Makoto.

Io also discloses that they have progressed from the prototype to the finished version of the ring capable of suppressing the goddess's blessings.

With this development, they vow to settle scores with Limia's hero, Hibiki, foreshadowing an imminent clash between hyumans and demons.

The Purple Coats confront mutated Ilumgand as Makoto helps evacuate the dignitaries

Makoto taking down the monster (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17, Makoto ensures the safety of Eva and Luria, sending them to the Kuzunoha Trading Company. He also aids Mr. and Mrs. Rembrandt in their escape, providing them with blue lizard bodyguards and promising to protect their daughters.

Meanwhile, the mutated Ilumgand grows stronger as it consumes its allies.

The Purple Coats, the Academy's strongest forces, confront Ilumgand, deploying a group of mages using all four elements. Despite their efforts to identify the monster's weakness, they are ultimately overwhelmed and consumed by the monster.

Makoto's students vs. mutated Ilumgand (Image via J.C.Staff)

As Shiki updates Makoto on the city's current situation, Makoto tasks Shiki and Mio to instruct his students to confront the mutated Ilumgand, with the instruction to assist if necessary.

Makoto and Tomoe then propose to evacuate the royalties, dignitaries, and officials attending the Tournament. With Luto's help, they successfully persuade the crowd to evacuate.

Tomoe uses her teleportation magic to transport everyone to safety, excluding the Gritonia Empire royalties who refuse to leave while one of their nobles causes chaos.

Despite their efforts, including Gritonia’s king and prince as well as Ilumgand's father, they fail to bring Ilumgand back to his senses.

They are then attacked by a mutated monster from the city. Though Gritonia’s prince attempts to confront it, Makoto saves him while discovering that the prince is actually a woman. Makoto then eliminates the monster with ease.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 Closing events: Makoto’s students defeat mutated Ilumgand

The closing scenes of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 17 then shift to Makoto’s students struggling to defeat the mutated Ilumgand. Despite receiving guidance from Shiki and Mio, they find themselves overwhelmed by the monster’s regenerative abilities and strength, leaving them at a disadvantage.

Ilumgand unleashes an overpowering roar, which only Abelia manages to predict, but her spell fails to protect everyone. In response, Abelia devises a plan, and with assistance from Shifu and Izumo, they successfully defeat the monster, albeit Abelia suffers injuries.

The episode concludes with a shot of Ilumgand’s charred and destroyed amulet, the cause of the mutation.

