Twice's parallel to Deku further cements him as one of best My Hero Academia villains

My Hero Academia indulges not only in the exploits of burgeoning heroes but also in the intricate lives of its villains. These include some of the best My Hero Academia villains, shaping them with as much care and complexity as their heroic counterparts.

Among the rogue's gallery stands Twice, a villain whose journey echoes that of the protagonist, Deku, in a dark reflection that is equal parts captivating and unsettling.

Insights that have been drawn from character dynamics in the manga and contemplated over social media. A Twitter thread from @JaegerTwice, has particularly led to broader discussions in the fandom.

These revelations lead into the understanding that Twice's parallel to Deku isn't just a narrative coincidence, but a calculated move by Kohei Horikoshi to establish him as one of the best My Hero Academia villains in the series.

Best My Hero Academia villains: Twitter users on the parallels between heroes and villains

Twice, born Jin Bubaigawara, is a troubled soul who grapples with his fractured psyche, capable of splitting himself into multiple iterations courtesy his 'Double' quirk.

Unlike other villains who cloak their misdeeds with ideologies or sheer power plays, Twice's demeanor is that of a man searching for something purely human – trust and belonging. This yearning for connectivity and acceptance cordially invites the reader to sympathize with him, despite his misaligned moral compass.

The impact of Twice as a villain is magnified when one observes the eerie parallels between him and Deku. Like Deku, Twice was in dire need of affirmation, a voice to silence his self-doubt.

Shigaraki's declaration of belief in Twice mirrors the pivotal moment when All Might instills hope in Deku by proclaiming he can become a hero. This comparison shows a risky path, pointing out that support can help growth even in bad times. The main difference between the good guys and the bad guys often comes down to who trusts them, showing how complex these best My Hero Academia villains are.

The story really highlighted how important trust is during the Meta Liberation Army part. It showed that all Jin really wanted was someone to believe in him, helping him deal with his problems, similar to how Deku is working through his own challenges.

When Shigaraki tells Twice, “I believe in you,” it retroactively turns those words into an echo of All Might's empowering message to Deku, making the reader question the underpinnings of good and evil, mentors and followers.

Drawing parallels between best My Hero Academia villains: Twice vs Deku

The parallel runs deeper when you consider the nature of their mentors. All Might, the emblem of peace, is Deku's guiding light. Conversely, Shigaraki, sculpted by the dark hand of hero society's failings, assumes a similar role for Twice.

Both leader figures recognize the potential in their protégés and feed it with trust, leading them down paths as starkly divergent as they are akin.

In the talk about Twice's story about the best My Hero Academia villans on Twitter, user made an insightful observation showing how closely heroes and villains are linked:

This comment underscores the tragic irony of Twice's journey. Jin's longing for trust, his desire to protect those close to him, and his quest for identity, parallel the aspirations of many heroes, making him one of the best My Hero Academia villains.

The thread also highlights the grim nature of the villainous world. Essentially, "My Villain Academia" goes beyond being just a catchy phrase on a t-shirt; it represents the real and complex lives of villains such as Twice.

My Hero Academia has always been about challenging the definition of heroics and villainy, featuring some of the best My Hero Academia villains. Twice, who has very human wants and a strong connection to Deku, shows himself not just as an important villain but also reminds us of the thin line between right and wrong that all characters, and everyone, must navigate.