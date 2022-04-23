Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1047, theorizes on Oda's cryptic comments from 2016

One Piece chapter 1047 scanlations were released earlier today, and with them comes a startling revelation towards the end of the issue. One Piece chapter 1047 ended with an image of Luffy preparing to strike Kaido with a massive fist so large it dwarfed the floating island of Onigashima.

Amidst the typical and expected excitement and praise for the chapter and the Onigashima Raid overall, some theorize that this will not be the end of Luffy versus Kaido. These fans are pointing toward a 2016 comment from Eiichiro Oda, which seemingly indicates that One Piece chapter 1047 is not the beginning of the fight’s end.

One Piece Chapter 1047 reactions include praise for Luffy’s Awakening, theorycrafting on fights end, and more

Theories and reactions

Oda (2016):When Kaido was introduced, I said Luffy can't beat such a strong guy yet. And I'm yet to know how Luffy will defeat him. My audience won't be satisfied if the reason for defeating Kaido is just because of Luffy's strong punch. Luffy and I must find a solution somehow

Recently released One Piece chapter 1047 scanlations seemingly point to Kaido’s defeat. The final panels of the issue see Luffy preparing a Haki-coated fist which is so massive in size that it dwarfs Onigashima.

Understandably, many feel that this will be the end of their fight, thus signaling the beginning of the Wano arc’s end. With such a massive attack being prepared, and Kaido’s face showing hints of worry, it seems inarguable that this attack will secure Luffy’s victory.

"I'm yet to know how Luffy would defeat Kaidou. Probably my audience will not be satisfied if the reason for defeating Kaidou is just because Luffy's punch is so strong."
Oda said this in 2016. This isn't over yet.

Yet many fans are pointing to a quote from series author Eiichiro Oda said in 2016. Oda discusses how he feels the fanbase won’t be satisfied if Luffy beats Kaido with a large punch. This would imply that the large punch at the end of chapter 1047 isn’t necessarily the final attack.

As a counterpoint, some have argued for the new tactics and abilities that have come into the story since then. Advanced Conqueror’s Haki and the advanced form of Armament Haki known as Ryuo have been introduced in Wano and are seemingly used in this latest attack.

If kaido tanks this, the plan might as well fail cuz ain't no way

Some feel that this differentiates the attack enough from just a “large punch,” instead utilizing various enhancement techniques to differentiate the attack. This comes down to how each fan feels regarding the situation at hand. That being said, the argument for both theories is clear, present, and logical.

Oda ending these chapters with Luffy smiling has to be one of my favorite things in Wano

Beyond this theorization and debate, fans generally praise how Luffy’s behavior and tactics have changed since Awakening his Devil Fruit.

Never getting tired of Luffys fighting style in Gear 5

Particular highlights include how many recent chapters have ended with him smiling, putting his joyful nature forward as his dominant trait. Further compliments have been directed toward his Gear Fifth fighting style and its cartoonish nature, which keeps moves and tactics fresh.

Momonosuke might very well be the most developed side character (non-strawhat) in all of One Piece. He's really grown on me man

Interestingly enough, fans also praise Momonosuke’s development stemming from his short flashback at the beginning of the chapter. His journey from Punk Hazard to now has certainly been one of growth, and he’ll likely continue to grow and develop as a character until the Wano arc’s very last page.

In summation

Many different aspects of One Piece chapter 1047 are being highlighted and discussed. Of chief concern is the debate regarding Oda’s 2016 comments, which sparked differing opinions regarding the latest issue’s final panels.

Beyond this, praise mainly focuses on Luffy and Momonosuke. The former's new fighting style and joyous demeanor and the latter's growth since his introduction several arcs ago highlight this and other recent issues for fans.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

