Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 is scheduled for release on June 8, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 9 followed the heavy negotiation between the association and the Symboli Rudolf around Oguri's potential induction into the derby.

Although the discussions didn't end with Oguri being included in the derby, it did cascade into a series of decisions, essentially breaking down the outdated registration process.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will premiere on June 8, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 10 will begin the series' final arc, which will persist until the end of spring 2025.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 3:30 am Sunday June 8, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday June 8, 2025 British Summer Time 8:30 am Sunday June 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday June 8, 2025 Australian Central Time 5 pm Sunday June 8, 2025 India Standard Time 1 pm Sunday June 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 3:30 pm Sunday June 8, 2025

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will be broadcast on TBS, BS11, and AT-X, and other Japanese television channels. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, while Netflix, Anime Digital Network, and Amazon Prime Video bring the episode to international audiences.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9

Symboli Rudolf as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 continues from the conclusion of episode 8, featuring Symboli Rudolf discussing the significance of a star and the Japanese Derby with her friend Maruzensky. Maruzensky's comments about her past inability to participate in the Japanese Derby help Rudolf grasp the importance of the event and its primary goal of showcasing each generation's top talents.

As a result, Symboli Rudolf issues a public statement asking for an exception to be made to allow Oguri into the Japanese Derby. The main governing body of the races arranges a meeting with Rudolf to discuss her actions. The association mentions how changing the rules to allow Oguri's inclusion into the race would simply go against the fairness provided by timed registration.

Japanese Derby winner Sakura Chiyono (Image via Cygames)

Rudolf retorts, mentioning how the Derby is duty-bound to showcase the purest talents of a generation. Mentioning how Oguri holds the potential. After a long, intensive discussion, the association board decides that no exception will be made for Oguri Cap.

Fortunately, the director personally promised Rudolf that she would change the rather old, outdated registration rules in the very near future. The episode ends with the Derby proceeding without Oguri Cap. Revealing that Rudolf had feelings of regret, knowing that Oguri could've definitely become the Derby champion.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will begin the final arc of the series' cour 1, revealing Oguri's slow entry to the Grade 1 races. Although Oguri so far has managed to outclass her supposed peers and rivals, episode 10 will introduce characters that will actually hold a candle against Oguri's talent, be it via strategy or brute strength.

