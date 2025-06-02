  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jun 02, 2025 00:30 GMT
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 is scheduled for release on June 8, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 9 followed the heavy negotiation between the association and the Symboli Rudolf around Oguri's potential induction into the derby.

Ad

Although the discussions didn't end with Oguri being included in the derby, it did cascade into a series of decisions, essentially breaking down the outdated registration process.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 release date and time

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will premiere on June 8, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 10 will begin the series' final arc, which will persist until the end of spring 2025.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time3:30 amSundayJune 8, 2025
Pacific Time12:30 amSundayJune 8, 2025
British Summer Time8:30 amSundayJune 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time9:30 amSundayJune 8, 2025
Australian Central Time5 pmSundayJune 8, 2025
India Standard Time1 pmSundayJune 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time3:30 pmSundayJune 8, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will be broadcast on TBS, BS11, and AT-X, and other Japanese television channels. Streaming within Japan will be facilitated by platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, while Netflix, Anime Digital Network, and Amazon Prime Video bring the episode to international audiences.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9

Symboli Rudolf as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)
Symboli Rudolf as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 continues from the conclusion of episode 8, featuring Symboli Rudolf discussing the significance of a star and the Japanese Derby with her friend Maruzensky. Maruzensky's comments about her past inability to participate in the Japanese Derby help Rudolf grasp the importance of the event and its primary goal of showcasing each generation's top talents.

Ad

As a result, Symboli Rudolf issues a public statement asking for an exception to be made to allow Oguri into the Japanese Derby. The main governing body of the races arranges a meeting with Rudolf to discuss her actions. The association mentions how changing the rules to allow Oguri's inclusion into the race would simply go against the fairness provided by timed registration.

Japanese Derby winner Sakura Chiyono (Image via Cygames)
Japanese Derby winner Sakura Chiyono (Image via Cygames)

Rudolf retorts, mentioning how the Derby is duty-bound to showcase the purest talents of a generation. Mentioning how Oguri holds the potential. After a long, intensive discussion, the association board decides that no exception will be made for Oguri Cap.

Ad

Fortunately, the director personally promised Rudolf that she would change the rather old, outdated registration rules in the very near future. The episode ends with the Derby proceeding without Oguri Cap. Revealing that Rudolf had feelings of regret, knowing that Oguri could've definitely become the Derby champion.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 10 will begin the final arc of the series' cour 1, revealing Oguri's slow entry to the Grade 1 races. Although Oguri so far has managed to outclass her supposed peers and rivals, episode 10 will introduce characters that will actually hold a candle against Oguri's talent, be it via strategy or brute strength.

Ad

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications