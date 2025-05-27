Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 will premiere on June 1, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 8 followed Oguri winning her debut race against Black Ale, as followed by another graded race.
While the previous episode established that Oguri couldn't participate in the Japanese Derby, episode 9 made it clear that the masses wanted her to participate in the derby. This resulted in an entire movement calling for her inclusion.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9.
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 release date and time
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 8 depicted Oguri's ability to excel even when compared to national-level horse girls. This made her candidature in the Japanese Derby an actual possibility. Cour 1 of the series will have a total of 13 episodes throughout the spring 2025 season.
The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:
Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9?
AT-X, BS11, and TBS will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 on Japanese television. Disney+ and Hulu will also stream the episode. International audiences will be able to stream the episode via Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Anime Digital Network.
A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 picked up from the ending of episode 7, kicking off the race between Black Ale and Oguri Cap. Elsewhere, some of Oguri's classmates were speculating about her race while discussing how only nine percent of the horse girls ever win their first national debut race. Needless to say, Oguri managed to win her race against Black Ale by a huge margin. This got the attention of the masses as well as the reporters.
Eventually, Oguri enters her second graded race against Muteki, another one of her classmates. Although Muteki tried to mark Oguri throughout the entire race, Oguri managed to cross her. She won her second graded race, solidifying herself as one of the most promising horse girls of the current generation.
Eventually, the public learns about Oguri's lack of registration and inability to take part in the Classic Series and Japanese Derby. Sometime later, Muteki enters and wins a Classic Series race, raising the question around what would've happened if Oguri were to take part in the race as well.
As a result, public support for Oguri reaches critical mass. The episode ends with one of the reporters meeting Symboli Rudolf alongside a petition with ten thousand signatures, asking for Oguri's inclusion in the Japanese Derby.
What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9?
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 9 will reveal whether Symboli Rudolf will actually meet the associations and request for Oguri's inclusion in the Japanese Derby. Given Oguri's potential to become the leading horse girl of the current generation, it is possible that Symboli Rudolf compromises on her uptight ways and actually helps her take part in the Japanese Derby.
Related links-
- 10 Naruto moments that changed the story forever, explained
- 10 best anime to watch before you die
- All Sharingan techniques in Naruto, ranked