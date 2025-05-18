Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 7 depicted Oguri and Berno's first day in the Tokyo Tracen Academy while simultaneously hinting at a few rival candidates for Oguri.

Ad

Episode 7 revealed that Oguri won't be able to compete in the Japanese Derby due to her missing the registration deadline. The next few episodes will follow Oguri as she tries to create enough buzz and public opinion behind her in an attempt to circumvent the rules and enter the Japanese Derby.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 will premiere on May 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 7 began the Tracen Academy arc, which will follow Oguri trying to compete in actual graded races as a build-up to her superstardom. The series will have a total of 13 episodes throughout the spring 2025 season.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 3:30 am Sunday May 25, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday May 25, 2025 British Summer Time 8:30 am Sunday May 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday May 25, 2025 Australian Central Time 5 pm Sunday May 25, 2025 India Standard Time 1 pm Sunday May 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 25, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 will be broadcast on Japanese television on AT-X, TBS, and BS11 every Sunday. Hulu and Disney+ will stream the episodes in Japan, while Anime Digital Network and Amazon Prime Video allow international streaming after a half-hour delay. Netflix will stream the episodes for Japanese audiences as well as international audiences.

Ad

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, episode 7, continues from the ending of episode 6 and depicts both Oguri and Berno reaching the Tokyo Tracen Academy in order to begin their new life. Shortly after reaching the academy, both of them were greeted by Roppei, revealing that Oguri and Berno would be under his tutelage until Jo acquired his national training license.

Ad

Roppei then took Oguri and Berno Light on a tour around the academy, mentioning how any training or leisurely facility they could imagine existed within the academy's boundaries. The tour soon ended with both Oguri and Berno Light meeting Symboli Rudolf, a legendary horse girl and the current acting student council president of Tracen Academy.

Oguri and Symboli Rudolf as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Soon, Oguri learned of the Japanese Derby and decided to win in respect of Jo and their former shared dream. Later, it is revealed that the Japanese Derby is part of the Classics series and was allowed to be used by horse girls who had registered with the URA beforehand. Unfortunately, Oguri had missed the deadline, and no exception to the rule could be made.

Ad

As a last resort, Oguri decided to ask Symboli Rudolf to use her connections to allow Oguri into the Classic series. Rudolf ends up admonishing Oguri and her overconfidence, mentioning how the Japanese Derby is the race where a generation's next biggest star is decided.

Oguri and Black Ale as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Oguri then decided to enter the other graded races to make a name for herself and compel the URA to reconsider their rules. The episode ends with Oguri getting ready for her race against fellow classmate Black Ale in the Grade 3 Pegasus Stakes.

Ad

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 8 will reveal whether or not Oguri will be able to defeat Black Ale in her first graded race ever. Given the presence of reporters on the racetrack, it is possible that Oguri actually manages to make the URA reconsider its rules.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More