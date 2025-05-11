Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 will premiere on May 18, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 6 revealed the decision taken by both Oguri and Jo, with the former deciding to move to Central and the latter starting his pursuit of a Central training license.

Episode 6 made it clear that Oguri was indeed a remarkably talented individual, even when compared to horse girls from Central. Since episode 7 will directly transition to both Oguri and Berno being inducted into Tracen Academy, it is possible that new rivals for Oguri are introduced.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 6 concluded the Kasamatsu arc. The upcoming episodes, all the way till the end of spring 2025, will follow Oguri and her training within Tracen Academy as part of the national roster.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 3:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 British Summer Time 8:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday May 18, 2025 Australian Central Time 5 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 India Standard Time 1 pm Sunday May 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 18, 2025

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7?

AT-X, BS11, and TBS will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 on Japanese television. Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+ will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. Anime Digital Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will release the episode for international streaming following a half-hour delay.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6

Symboli Rudolf as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 picked up from the ending of episode 5, with Oguri agreeing to Jo's conditions, albeit with much more complicated feelings boiling under her calm facade. Eventually, Symboli Rudolf also learns of Jo's conditions and admonishes him by mentioning how a trainer shouldn't even think about their horse girl losing, and should unconditionally believe in their victory.

A few days later, Oguri, alongside Jo and Berno, reach the Junior Gold venue. Although Oguri hadn't decided whether to win or lose the race, March soon confronts her, demanding an explanation for her potentially breaking their promised meet in the Tokai Derby.

Oguri simply tells her to win the race to make sure that she doesn't transfer to Tokyo and take part in the Tokai Derby. Elsewhere, Roppei admonishes Jo further due to his inability to root for Oguri, while a trainer must root for their horse girl against all odds.

Oguri and March as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames)

A few moments later, Oguri and March begin their race, with the latter realizing that Oguri couldn't put her heart into the race. Eventually, Jo manages to overcome his own emotions and cheers for Oguri's win, which in turn gives Oguri the assurance that she required.

Oguri later wins the Junior Gold by a landslide and puts an end to her racing career in the regionals to compete within the national league. Jo decides to pursue a national trainer license to eventually become a trainer worthy of Oguri.

Berno reveals that she'll accompany Oguri to the national academy, since she managed to secure entry into the sports science program. The episode ends with Oguri, her friends, along their trainers taking a final commemorative photograph.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 7 will see Oguri and Berno starting their new life in Tracen Academy, while introducing the new trainers and peers that will accompany their journey all the way to the nationals.

