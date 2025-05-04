Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 will be released on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 5 has already revealed the reason behind Roppei's warnings, instructing Jo not to attend the Chukyo Hai.
Although Oguri has received an offer to join Central and become part of the national races, Jo doesn't have a license to train at a national level. This leads to both of them being torn between the decision of abandoning their shared dream or leaving each other and aiming for the nationals.
The future episodes throughout the spring 2025 season will follow Oguri trying to decide her actual fate. Read on to learn about the release details of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6.
Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6.
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 release date and time
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 will premiere on May 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. The release schedule may differ in other regions due to time zone differences.
The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:
Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6?
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 will be broadcast on BS11, AT-X, and TBS on Japanese television. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode on Disney+, Hulu, as well as Netflix. Amazon Prime Video, Anime Digital Network, and Netflix will bring the series to international audiences following a half-hour delay.
A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 picked up from the ending of episode 4 with Jo, Berno, and Oguri reaching the Chukyo racecourse. Jo describes Oguri's Chukyo Hai race as more significant compared to her previous races, since Chukyo Hai serves as somewhat of a pipeline into the national races.
Soon enough, Jo encounters Roppei once again, who reprimands him for entering the Chukyo Hai despite his warnings. Jo explains how he took proper countermeasures to ensure Oguri wouldn't have to struggle on her first turf race. Soon, Berno rushes to Jo to reveal that the national star Symboli Rudolf is also spectating the race from the stands.
Needless to say, Oguri wins the race without much trouble. This is followed by Rudolf summoning Jo to the VIP stands and saying that she wants Oguri to run in the nationals as part of the Central. Given Jo's lack of a national license, he finds it difficult to let go of Oguri. Oguri makes it clear that she'll stay with Jo and realize their shared dream of winning the Tokai Derby.
The episode ends with Jo issuing an ultimatum to Oguri. He specifies how she will transfer to Central if she were to win her next race, otherwise they'll pursue the Tokai Derby in case of her loss.
What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6?
Episode 5 has made it clear that Oguri's talent is too great to be confined within the regional races. This is further emphasized by Symboli Rudolf wanting to directly recruit her into Central.
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 6 will follow Oguri's race in the Junior Gold. It will decide whether she pursues her and Jo's shared dream to the Tokai Derby, or she'll go to Central and aim for the top.
