Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 4 revealed the actual outcome of March and Oguri's rivalry, which eventually resulted in Oguri's first-ever win and March's first-ever loss.

Personnel involved with Central from Tokyo also made an appearance, expressing their interest in Oguri and her abilities. Given the increasing appearance of these parties, characters from the main series may make an appearance in episode 5.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 will be released on May 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 5 will depict Oguri running on the Chukyo race course and might reveal more high profile horsegirls who might be interested in Oguri, thanks to the hype around the upcoming star. Although the series is confirmed with a two cour format, the spring 2025 season will only stream around 12-13 episodes, followed by a break.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 3:30 am Sunday May 4, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday May 4, 2025 British Summer Time 8:30 am Sunday May 4, 2025 Central European Summer Time 9:30 am Sunday May 4, 2025 Australian Central Time 5 pm Sunday May 4, 2025 India Standard Time 1 pm Sunday May 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 3:30 pm Sunday May 4, 2025

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5?

TBS, BS11, and AT-X will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 on Japanese television. Hulu and Disney+ will stream the episode in Japan, while Amazon Prime Video and Anime Digital Network will stream the episode with subtitles for international audiences. Netflix will stream the episode for both domestic and international audiences.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 cut away from the ending of episode 3, focusing on Oguri's teammate, Berno Light, and her debut race. Although Berno felt confident in her abilities, she realized the extent of training needed to develop a racing sense after being unable to perform well.

Soon, the episode cut back to focusing on Oguri and her upcoming race at the Junior Cup. Her conversation with March had somehow managed to spark off competitiveness inside her, with both March and Oguri now looking to prove themselves against each other.

At the Junior Crown race track, Jo coincidentally comes across Roppei, an associate and a high-profile horsegirl trainer based in Tokyo. Given their past run-ins, Roppei decides to observe Oguri closely. Although March and Oguri maintain a similar pace throughout the Junior Cup race track, they end up in the lead after beginning their final spurt simultaneously.

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

March manages to secure a slight lead over Oguri thanks to her experience and slightly better time. Unfortunately, Oguri manages to spurt a second time and win first place, marking the first actual win of her career. Unbeknownst to both March and Oguri, a horsegirl from Central was spectating the race, focusing on the new upcoming silver-haired stars.

Later, Oguri celebrates her win while Roppei asks Jo about the next race he'll make Oguri participate in. Jo reveals it to be the "Chukyo Hai." Roppei ominously urges Kitahara Jo not to attend Chukyo Hai if she even dreams of ever winning the Tokai Derby with Oguri.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 will follow Jo and Oguri's participation in Chukyo Hai while simultaneously revealing the actual reasons that prompted Roppei to warn Jo against entering that race.

