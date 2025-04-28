  • home icon
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 28, 2025 19:30 GMT
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 4 revealed the actual outcome of March and Oguri's rivalry, which eventually resulted in Oguri's first-ever win and March's first-ever loss.

Personnel involved with Central from Tokyo also made an appearance, expressing their interest in Oguri and her abilities. Given the increasing appearance of these parties, characters from the main series may make an appearance in episode 5.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 will be released on May 4, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 5 will depict Oguri running on the Chukyo race course and might reveal more high profile horsegirls who might be interested in Oguri, thanks to the hype around the upcoming star. Although the series is confirmed with a two cour format, the spring 2025 season will only stream around 12-13 episodes, followed by a break.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time3:30 amSundayMay 4, 2025
Pacific Time12:30 amSundayMay 4, 2025
British Summer Time8:30 amSundayMay 4, 2025
Central European Summer Time9:30 amSundayMay 4, 2025
Australian Central Time5 pmSundayMay 4, 2025
India Standard Time1 pmSundayMay 4, 2025
Philippine Standard Time3:30 pmSundayMay 4, 2025
Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5?

TBS, BS11, and AT-X will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 on Japanese television. Hulu and Disney+ will stream the episode in Japan, while Amazon Prime Video and Anime Digital Network will stream the episode with subtitles for international audiences. Netflix will stream the episode for both domestic and international audiences.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 cut away from the ending of episode 3, focusing on Oguri's teammate, Berno Light, and her debut race. Although Berno felt confident in her abilities, she realized the extent of training needed to develop a racing sense after being unable to perform well.

Soon, the episode cut back to focusing on Oguri and her upcoming race at the Junior Cup. Her conversation with March had somehow managed to spark off competitiveness inside her, with both March and Oguri now looking to prove themselves against each other.

At the Junior Crown race track, Jo coincidentally comes across Roppei, an associate and a high-profile horsegirl trainer based in Tokyo. Given their past run-ins, Roppei decides to observe Oguri closely. Although March and Oguri maintain a similar pace throughout the Junior Cup race track, they end up in the lead after beginning their final spurt simultaneously.

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)
Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

March manages to secure a slight lead over Oguri thanks to her experience and slightly better time. Unfortunately, Oguri manages to spurt a second time and win first place, marking the first actual win of her career. Unbeknownst to both March and Oguri, a horsegirl from Central was spectating the race, focusing on the new upcoming silver-haired stars.

Later, Oguri celebrates her win while Roppei asks Jo about the next race he'll make Oguri participate in. Jo reveals it to be the "Chukyo Hai." Roppei ominously urges Kitahara Jo not to attend Chukyo Hai if she even dreams of ever winning the Tokai Derby with Oguri.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 5 will follow Jo and Oguri's participation in Chukyo Hai while simultaneously revealing the actual reasons that prompted Roppei to warn Jo against entering that race.

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

