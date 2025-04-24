Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 will be released on April 27, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST. Episode 3 revealed the outcome of Fujimasa March's face-off against Oguri Cap, while also highlighting Oguri Cap's shortcomings.

Ad

A significant portion of the episode focused on Oguri Cap's actual thought process, with her hatred for losses fueling her sprints. Fujimasa March ultimately uncovers Oguri's hollow determination and encourages her to aim for the top and guide her talent.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 release date and time

Ad

Trending

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST. Episode 4 will showcase Oguri Cap's rematch against Fujimasa March and further develop their emerging rivalry established in episode 3. The series will only have 12–13 episodes during the spring 2025 season. The next set of episodes will air shortly after a break.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 03:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 British Summer Time 08:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 09:30 am Sunday April 27, 2025 Australian Central Time 05:00 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 India Standard Time 01:00 pm Sunday April 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 will be broadcast weekly, every Sunday on Japanese television via BS11, TBS, and AT-X. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ will stream the episode in Japan.

Anime Digital Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will stream the episode for international audiences after a half-hour delay.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3

March and Oguri as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 picked up right where episode 2 left off, with Oguri Cap and Fujimasa March sprinting side by side in the final stretch of the Kasamatsu Derby. Even though both continued their sprint with relentless pressure, Oguri Cap lost her pace at the very last moment, finishing in second place, while Fujimasa March claimed victory.

Ad

Despite winning, Fujimasa March noticed the irregularity in Oguri's run, which only fueled her anger. This defeat against March made Oguri realize how much she hated losing, igniting a frustration that drove her to want to win the next race.

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Jo ends up getting new racing shoes for Oguri, who wins her next race thanks to her proper gear and a newfound competitive mindset. During training, Oguri meets March once again, who expresses her frustration and asks about Oguri's true goal.

Ad

March encourages Oguri to utilize her talent and aim for the top, starting with the Junior Crown, where both will have a proper showdown. The episode concludes with Oguri agreeing to the proposition, marking the beginning of a rivalry between these two emerging stars.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 4 will showcase Berno Light's debut race, along with Fujimasa March and Oguri Cap's rematch in the Junior Crown. Characters from the main series, like Symboli Rudolf and other figures from Central, will also be making their appearance in episode 4.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More