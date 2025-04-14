  • home icon
By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:00 GMT
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Cygames)
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 is set to be released on April 20, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST. Episode 2 aired on April 13, 2025, and showcased Oguri Cap being recruited into Kitahara Jo's team alongside Berno Light.

Episode 2 also highlighted the early stages of a rivalry between Fujimasa March and Oguri Cap. While Fujimasa March and Oguri Cap show comparable racing abilities, the former still possesses superior skill and IQ. Upcoming episodes will reveal Oguri Cap's growth into the racing star that Jo anticipates her to become.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 will be released on April 20, 2025, at 4.30 pm JST. Episode 3 will reveal the outcome of the race between Fujimasa March and Oguri Cap while simultaneously developing her character, which has been portrayed as determined yet unfocused.

Season 1 will consist of 24 to 26 episodes in a split cour format, with the first cour being part of the Spring 2025 season. The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time03:30 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Pacific Time12:30 amSundayApril 20, 2025
British Summer Time08:30 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Central European Summer Time09:30 amSundayApril 20, 2025
Australian Central Time05:00 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
India Standard Time01:00 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
Philippine Standard Time03:30 pmSundayApril 20, 2025
Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3?

BS11, TBS, and AT-X will broadcast Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 on Japanese television. New episodes will be released weekly every Sunday. Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese viewers.

For international audiences, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Anime Digital Network will provide streaming access to the episode.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 picked up from the conclusion of episode 1, with Jo now asking Oguri to join his team. Jo expresses his desire to train a "star," and with Oguri Cap, even the Tokai Derby is winnable. He makes it known that even Kasamatsu can produce stars.

A few days later, Oguri Cap and Berno Light join Jo's team and begin their training. Jo instructs Berno to concentrate on building her stamina, while Oguri Cap focuses on preparing for the upcoming debut. Unbeknownst to Jo, his fellow coach, Shibasaki, has also entered the same debut race, pitting Fujimasa March and Oguri Cap against each other.

Ultimately, the race commenced, with Oguri failing to get a good start on the 800 m dirt track. The episode concluded with Oguri catching up to Fujimasa March on the final stretch, leaving the outcome in suspense.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 3 will focus on the outcome of Oguri Cap's debut race, while also showcasing her true racing abilities compared to Fujimasa March. Episode 2 indicated that Oguri Cap still struggles with knee issues, so it's possible that episode 3 will depict her efforts to overcome these challenges.

