Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1: Kitahara discovers the next upcoming star in Oguri Cap

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 marked the premiere of the much-awaited Uma Musume spin-off centered around Oguri Cap's rise to stardom. Episode 1 revealed the actual status and mindset of the Kasamatsu Academy alongside its star, Fujimasa March, who will mainly serve as Oguri Cap's rival.

The episode had minor cameos from Symboli Rudolf, Mr. CB, and Tamamo Cross from the original Uma Musume: Pretty Derby series. Although they weren't directly involved with Oguri Cap, they may have appeared before and after her eventual professional debut.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 highlights

Kitahara Jo and his fellow trainer (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 started with Jo Kitahara watching the Japanese Derby livestream while sitting in a soulless regional race's stadium stands. After leaving the regional race, Kitahara laments the lack of a proper "star candidate" within Kasamatsu and the other regional races. He mentions how their levels are subpar compared to the national races.

Although Jo continues lamenting the absence of a proper star, a white-haired horsegirl rushes past him at an unbelievable speed. This sparks curiosity within Jo Kitahara. Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 then cuts to Berno Light, a new student of the Kasamatsu Academy, starting her first session. Berno Light comments on how her class had the usual tropes of students, including Fujimasa March and Norn Ace, both horse girls seen as ace horse girls.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1: Oguri Cap (Image via Cygames)

Soon after, the white-haired horse girl named Oguri Cap enters the same classroom, startling Berno Light. Given Oguri's odd behavior, Berno Light decides to stay clear from her, only for herself to end up unable to make friends.

Berno Light then ends up befriending Oguri Cap after witnessing her empty the academy cafeteria's entire stock. Later that day, some of Oguri Cap's classmates try to pick on her by trying to elicit a reaction from her by making her sleep in the dormitory storeroom. Oguri Cap simply agrees, unable to comprehend that they were attempting to bully her.

The academy then arranges an actual race demonstration, which is attended by trainers, including Jo, who wants to scout horse girls. Fujimasa March ends up completing the race course in 50.6 seconds, gaining the attention of every trainer except Jo. Some of Oguri's classmates untie her shoes before the race whistle, making her lose precious time.

Despite the early setback, Oguri manages to overtake every runner, completing the same course in 51.1 seconds. Her unconventional running form and determination manage to enthrall Jo, who labels her as the "star candidate," requesting her to join his team.

Final thoughts

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 will be released on April 13, 2025, focusing mainly on Oguri Cap's new training under Jo Kitahara. While episode 1 painted Oguri as determined enough to rival Fujimasa March, episode 2 will reveal her actual standing in a professional setting.

