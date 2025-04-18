What Fruit did Diamante eat in One Piece? His powers and abilities, explained

During One Piece's Dressrosa arc, many strong characters were introduced as the Straw Hat Pirates faced off against the Donquixote Pirates. Among the several Donquixote Pirates was Diamante, one of the top three officers. Fans were intrigued when he was introduced in the series, seeing his personality and strength.

With Diamante being one of the top three officers in the Donquixote Pirates, fans of the show, after seeing his multiple fight sequences, were left with only one question: "What Fruit did Diamante eat?" Diamante had the powers of the Hira Hira no Mi Devil Fruit, also known as the Ripple-Ripple Fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Diamante's Devil Fruit, explained

Diamante's Devil Fruit allowed him to become a flag against Kyros (Image via TOEI Animation)

The Hira Hira no Mi (Ripple-Ripple Fruit) from One Piece is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, that grants Diamante the ability to make anything he touches become flat and flexible, essentially emulating a cloth that can ripple, flutter, and billow like a flag. The Fruit's powers also extend to his body, essentially making him a "Flag Human," which was shown during his fight against Kyros.

The Fruit's powers can be used both offensively and defensively, as shown being used by Diamante in the anime. Defensively, Diamante was shown turning his steel cape, into a cloth, allowing it to flutter and ripple. He undoes the Fruit's powers and returns the cape into its original form, using it as a shield to block attacks.

Moreover, he can apply the Fruit's powers to his body, becoming flexible and flowing like a piece of cloth, allowing him to dodge attacks and make swift movements. In terms of offensive application, Diamante was shown applying the Fruit's powers to his rapier, lengthening its size. He had also applied it to his mace, folding it into a small piece of cloth and concealing it.

Unlike a few other Devil Fruits, the Hira Hira no Mi didn't seem to have any specific weaknesses other than the standard weakness and disadvantages that users bear upon consuming a Devil Fruit. The user cannot swim in seawater, and seastone nutrilizes the fruit's effects and weakens the user.

Diamante's other powers and abilities in One Piece

Diamante's powers and physical abilities in One Piece (Image via TOEI Animation)

Besides being much taller compared to other characters from the One Piece series, Diamante had immense strength. He carried a cape that was made of steel and was still able to walk effortlessly without any drawbacks. Despite his Devil Fruit powers allowing him to modify the shape of an object or item, it doesn't allow him to change the mass of the same.

Diamante also utilizes his strength by creating slashes of compressed air by swinging his rapier, which leaves fissures in the ground from a long distance, also benefitting him against close combat fighters. While he shows great durability, recovering quickly from sword strikes, he has a weak point on his forehead that he keeps hidden with his hat.

Final thoughts

Diamante from the One Piece anime series (Image via TOEI Animation)

The Dressrosa arc was considered by many fans to be a pivotal point in Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' storyline. While what Fruit Diamante ate has been answered in this article, it is notable that his defeat created a debate among fans. He possessed an extremely unique and powerful Devil Fruit, but Kyros— who had neither powers nor possessed a Haki— defeated him.

With the Straw Hats adventures almost concluded in the Egghead Island arc and heading towards the Elbaph arc, more unique and strong Devil Fruit users are yet to be revealed. Fans await intriguingly as One Piece, one of the most popular series of all time, is "To Be Continued".

