Undead Murder Farce episode 2: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch episode 2 on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, the audience was introduced to the series' lead characters, namely the Oni Slayer Hybrid, the talking head, and the maid. The disembodied head and the Oni Slayer formed a deal, and viewers can look forward to their adventures in the upcoming installments, starting with Undead Murder Farce episode 2.

The premiere surprised viewers with fantastic animation, music, and storytelling. If the series can maintain this level of quality, it will undoubtedly become one of the must-watch shows this summer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Undead Murder Farce episode 2 to show Aya, Shizuki, and Tsugaru in Europe

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 2

Aya will be seen trying to retrieve her body in Undead Murder Farce episode 2

This new anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. The upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 2 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 1

Tsugaru in Undead Murder Farce

In the previous episode, set in an alternate Tokyo of 1897, the Great Purge was underway. It is a large-scale, organized extermination effort to eliminate supernatural beings, including ayakashi and trickster yokai, under the guise of Westernization.

During a martial arts show, an Oni Slayer effortlessly defeated a supernatural creature, captivating the cheering audience. After the performance, the troupe's leader revealed that the defeated creature, a shokera, had been acquired at a low price. It became clear that the troupe had access to many such monsters. Interestingly, it was also revealed that the Oni Slayer himself was not a human.

The next night, while the Oni Slayer fought a giant cat, a maid was shown in attendance. Later, she tried to follow him while carrying a birdcage with her. When the Oni Slayer attempted to investigate the birdcage, they got into a fight. However, the Oni Slayer effortlessly pinned her to the ground.

A voice from the covered birdcage commended the Oni Slayer for keeping up with Shizuki, the maid. The voice seemed to know a lot about the Oni Slayer, including the fact that he was half Oni and half Human. It also understood the difficulties he faced in maintaining his sanity and predicted his impending death due to the way he was created and his daily performances.

Aya, Shizuki, and Tsugaru in Undead Murder Farce

Then, the cover of the birdcage was lifted, revealing the head of a woman named Aya Rindo, who claimed to be an Immortal. Aya offered the Oni Slayer a proposition: if he killed her, she would share with him the secret to extending his life.

She explained that her body had been stolen six months prior, leaving her as nothing more than a disembodied head. While an Immortal would normally regenerate their body, a wound from an Oni prevented such possibilities. It was precisely because the Oni who attacked her was a weakened hybrid that Aya survived. She also revealed that the attack was ordered by an old man hailing from another country, carrying a cane with the letter M engraved on it.

Later in the episode, Aya questioned the Oni Slayer, whose real name is Tsugaru, about why he continued performing with the troupe, knowing it would decrease his sanity and lifespan. Tsugaru revealed his desire to unleash his Oni side, going mad and taking down as many spectators who enjoyed watching monster fights as he could before the police arrived and shot him down.

The old man as seen in the anime

Tsugaru also rejected the plan of killing Aya, as he believed she knew where the old man who had stolen her body was and how to return to normal once she retrieved her body. It was revealed that the same person also stole Tsugaru's humanity away by turning him into a Hybrid. So they decided to pursue the culprit in Europe.

Finally, Aya disclosed her plan to prolong Tsugaru's life by allowing him to consume a portion of her. The Immortal's cells, known for their remarkable resilience, would help slow down the decaying process. It was mutually agreed that Tsugaru would accept her saliva, and the episode ended with a kiss between them.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 2?

Aya and Tsugaru will be going to Europe in Undead Murder Farce episode 2

At the moment, spoilers for Undead Murder Farce episode 2 are unavailable. However, the future episode is likely to involve Aya, Shizuki, and Tsugaru embarking on their voyage to Europe. The old man and his experiment on Tsugaru, as well as his intentions for converting him into an Oni Hybrid, remain unexplained.

Viewers can certainly expect to learn more about this mysterious antagonist in Undead Murder Farce episode 2. Most importantly, it will be interesting to see what kinds of monsters and supernatural creatures the trio will face in Europe.

