Undead Unluck stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

The anime community is hyped for the upcoming Jump Festa 2024, which recently released this year’s event schedule. The lineup appears to be packed with a bunch of recent community-favorite anime, as well as some newly introduced ones that are starting to gain recognition, and Undead Unlock is one of the new series.

Given the recent debut of the anime, fans are ecstatic to learn that the series would make an appearance on stage of Jump Festa 2024. The story of Undead Unluck, written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka, follows a unique and interesting plot.

The protagonist, Fuuko Izumo, suffers from a strange condition that brings misfortune and death to anyone she touches. This has resulted in the untimely death of numerous individuals around her, including her own parents. Overwhelmed by the suffering and death she inadvertently causes, Fuuko decides to end her life.

During her attempt, she is accidentally touched by a stranger, leading to his fall from the bridge instead. However, Fuuko soon discovers the man is immortal and also seeking death, thus beginning their journey to find a fitting death for him.

Undead Unluck takes the stage at Jump Festa 2024

Fuuko and Andy (Image via David Production)

According to the Jump official website, Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, with three main stages - Super Stage Red, Super Stage Blue, and Jump Studio Stage.

Undead Unluck is set to take place on the Super Stage Blue on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 14:30 pm to 15:00 pm (JST). According to the schedule, the timing for the Undead Unluck stage coincides with the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction of Jump Studio Stage.

When and where to stream

Andy (Image via David Production)

The fans who will attend the Jump Festa 2024 will experience the events in real-time. However, both international and domestic fans who are unable to attend physically can opt for the live stream available on the Jump Festa official website or their official YouTube channel. The live stream will also include subtitles to cater to the international audience, ensuring that fans understand all the event details as they unfold.

As the original schedule is based on Japanese Standard Time, the timings for the event of Jump Festa 2024 will vary across the globe. The timings for the Undead Unluck event in other parts of the world are:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:30 pm Friday December 15 Central Daylight Time 11:30 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Daylight Time 12:30 am Saturday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 5:30 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 6:30 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 11:00 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 1:30 pm Saturday December 16 Australian Central Standard Time 3:00 pm Saturday December 16

What to expect from the upcoming Undead Unluck event

Undead Unluck cover (Image via David Production)

The official website of Jump Festa has revealed that a select group of voice actors from the series will be featured. The Undead Unluck Blue Stage will be hosted by Mr. Yuuichi Nakamura (Andy) and Mr. Moe Kahara (Fuuko Izumo), Mr. Ayume Murase (Riki Shigeno), and Mr. Yuki Kaji (Rip Tristan), who will present highlights related to the series.

Furthermore, the website also mentioned that a big announcement regarding the Undead Unluck anime is going to be made on the Blue stage of Jump Festa 2024. Moreover, the anime community has been thrilled with excitement following the recent release of the first 6 episodes of the anime, and the first season is still currently in progress.

With this information, fans can expect to hear an announcement regarding a possible second season of the series in Jump Festa 2024. Following its premiere, the series is gradually garnering attention within the anime community. Hence, this Blue stage in Jump Festa 2024 could serve as a significant stage for the series, as it can help attract more fans.

