Under Ninja Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 6 is scheduled for release on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

Ninjas are expected to be masters of deception. In the previous episode, Kuro demonstrated his ability to tell blatant lies with a straight face, leaving everyone bewildered. Moreover, the episode offered insights into life at Kodan High School. Under Ninja Episode 6 is expected to provide a deeper look into Kuro's friend Eita's life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Under Ninja Episode 6 Release time

Kuro and his highschool teacher as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengo Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 6 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 9:45 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Central Time - 11:45 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Eastern Time - 12:45 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 5:45 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Central European Time - 6:45 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 11:15 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 1:45 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 2:45 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Australian Central Time - 4:15 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 6 streaming details

Noguchi as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 6 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast. The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 5 recap

Hachiya as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kuro's entrance exam at Kodan High School. Despite receiving help from Hachiya, who left the answers on the classroom floor, Kuro managed to complete only the Japanese paper before giving up.

During this period, Kuro had become acquainted with Noguchi, who had also taken the test with him. Kuro brought Noguchi to his residence and introduced Kawado as his mother.

He then began inquiring about various aspects of school life, including student groups, hierarchies, and bullying. Noguchi revealed that there were four girls' groups, with her being a member of the most popular until recently.

The director as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

She also mentioned that the school used to be a military base and that there was a mysterious tunnel in the woods behind the campus that led underground. Students who went there vanished without a trace. There was also a scary director.

Next, they watched an unusual TV show called Me and Old Dudes, produced by the Ninja Broadcast Company. It featured criminals and their collaborators behaving like children and being publicly executed by ninjas wearing full body invisibility suits.

Later, on their way to school, Kuro, Noguchi, and Eita encountered the mysterious director, who signaled "three hundred and twenty-one yen" to Kuro before vanishing. It was revealed that the director possessed clairaudience.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 6?

Kuro, Noguchi, and Eita as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In Under Ninja Episode 6, viewers will see Kuro protecting Eita from his tormentors at school. It has already been well established that Eita endured relentless bullying, which led him to stop attending school. The sole motivation behind his return was Kuro's promise to stand beside him. Moreover, this episode will also explore Eita's identity.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.