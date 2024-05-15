Unnamed Memory episode 7 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Unnamed Memory episode 7 will be released in Japan on May 22, 2024, at 11:30 am JST. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for an international audience. Meanwhile, Japanese viewers can tune into Tokyo Mx and MBS, among other channels.

Episode 6 mainly focused on revealing Tinasha's backstory and unveiling how she was turned into a witch. The episode also revealed the connection between Lanak and Tinasha while building up a fight between Tinasha and Oscar which might serve as the season finale.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Unnamed Memory series.

Unnamed Memory episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Unnamed Memory episode 7 will air on May 22, 2024, in Japan. This new fantasy romance anime will follow a 12-episode single-cour format during the Spring 2024 season. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday May 21 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday May 21

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday

May 21

Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday

May 21

Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday

May 21

Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday

May 21

Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday May 22

Unnamed Memory episode 6 streaming details

Unnamed Memory episode 7 is currently confirmed for a release on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and At-X in Japan. While the anime's website has listed Netflix and Amazon Prime as platforms where it will be available, Unnamed Memory episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll predominantly.

Unnamed Memory episode 7 recap

Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Unnamed Memory episode 7 starts with Lanak pondering his next target in the war and deciding to confront the four great nations next. The episode then cuts to Tinasha discovering and confirming Lanak's existence. After learning about Lanak, Tinasha swiftly makes her way to Oscar's quarters and uses a peculiar kind of magic on him.

The next day, after waking up from his sleep, Oscar finds red tattoos covering his body with Tinasha sleeping next to his bed. After a bit of inquiry, Tinasha reveals that the tattoos on Oscar's body are the markings of a curse she put on him the previous night. Tinasha explains that this new curse will overlap with Oscar's previous curse and neutralize its effects, essentially allowing Oscar to have an heir.

Later in the episode, Oscar instructs Tinasha to attend his father's birthday celebration, which she reluctantly accepts. Before going to the celebration, Tinasha transfers her dragon, Nark, to Oscar, making him its new master.

Oscar and Tinasha as shown in the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

The episode then cuts to Tinasha leaving the birthday celebration and hurrying toward Oscar. After meeting him, Tinasha uses a spell to incapacitate Oscar while telling him that she should have died 400 years ago. Soon after, Lanak enters the room through a portal and invites Tinasha to join Cuscull. Tinasha accepts Lanak's offer and leaves while an incapacitated Oscar watches.

After the ordeal, Oscar is visited by Lucrezia, who reveals Tinasha's story to him. Tinasha was royalty and a queen candidate for the kingdom of Turdall, which was wiped out 400 years ago. Lucrezia explains how Lanak and Tinasha were the two candidates in line for the throne, but Tinasha was betrayed by Lanak and turned into a witch.

Oscar inquires more about Tinasha's intentions, and Lucrezia clarifies that Tinasha must have wanted to be with Oscar since she left her dragon with him and safeguarded him during their earlier encounter with Lanak. Hearing this, Oscar strengthens his resolve to eliminate Lanak and bring Tinasha back to his kingdom.

Unnamed Memory episode 7: What to expect?

Expand Tweet

Unnamed Memory episode 6 revealed Tinasha's backstory, serving as a buildup towards the season finale, likely featuring a showdown between Tinasha and Oscar. Although Lanak's character has been decently developed, episode 7 might delve deeper into his motivations and the methods he used to establish the Kingdom of Cuscull.

Related Links: