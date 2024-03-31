Vampire Dormitory episode 1: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 7, 2024, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time, as revealed by the official website of the anime series. Animation studio Studio Blanc will animate the anime series.

Vampire Dormitory will be the first crossdressing genre anime series to air in 2024, so there are high expectations for this series to meet. As of this article's publication, no preview images or trailer have been revealed for Vampire Dormitory episode 1. Moreover, fans can expect this trend to continue throughout the series as preview trailer/images are released a few days before the airing of an episode.

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 release date & time

Ruka (left) and Mito (right) as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory episode 1 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on April 7, 2024. The airing timings of this episode will be different according to the time zones. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 7:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 10:30 am British Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 8:00 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 7, 2024 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday April 8, 2024 12:00 am

Vampire Dormitory episode 1: Where to watch?

Ruka as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Blanc)

International anime fans can stream Vampire Dormitory episode 1 and the entire anime series on Crunchyroll. The episode airs 30 minutes after its release in Japan, as the official website states. Vampire Dormitory episode 1 will air with English subtitles and could be available in English dubbed in the future if Vampire Dormitory receives an English dub.

Other than Crunchyroll, no other streaming website has announced the airing of this series as of this article's publication.

Vampire Dormitory synopsis

Mito as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Blanc)

The anime series is centered around a beautiful and charming man named Mito Yamamoto, who works at a restaurant. His looks attract most female customers to the restaurant, but the owner fires him, considering this attention unnecessary.

Now, the protagonist is unemployed, but all hope is not lost because he lands another job in another restaurant. Unfortunately, Mito slits his hand on the new job. He is taken to the side by a strange man named Ruka Saotome, who, instead of using first aid, licks his wound. He declares his blood disgusting as they part ways awkwardly.

Later that day, Mito slips and falls from the roof, but is saved by the same man who licked his wound. Ruka now reveals his true identity as a vampire and says that the blood of a man like Mito, who hasn't fallen in love, tastes disgusting and can only be sweetened once he falls in love.

After explaining his situation, Ruka proposes to Mito and demands that the latter let him ripen his blood until it reaches the sweet spot. So, Mito shifts with Ruka to the Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy dormitory, and they start living together as a couple. However, the biggest problem is yet to come, as Mito's real gender is different from what everyone perceives. Mito is a girl.

Vampire Dormitory episode 1: What to expect (Speculative)

Mito as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Blanc)

Vampire Dormitory could be a game-changer in the crossdressing genre, as the series follows a pretty intriguing plotline. The animation studio of the series, Studio Blanc, isn't that much of a well-known studio, but hopes are high for this anime adaptation.

Vampire Dormitory will be a manga adaptation, so the adaptation rate (chapters per episode) will depend on the production team. The normal adaptation rate for a manga adaptation is 3 to 4 chapters per episode, so that this anime series could follow the same.

