Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 is set to release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:30 AM JST. With the previous episode setting up a new threat on Ketil’s farm, fans can expect the coming episodes to be full of combat and blood. Similarly, fans can count on learning more about Arnheid’s backstory in the coming installment, given her apparent relation to the new threat Gardar.

Likewise, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming episode to see exactly what Gardar’s next move is. Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 likely to continue focusing on events at Ketil’s farm as Ketil’s family journeys home

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 AM JST on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. Resultantly, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 AM, Monday, April 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Monday, April 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 PM, Monday, April 10

Central European Time: 4:30 PM, Monday, April 10

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM, Monday, April 10

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM, Monday, April 10

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Tuesday, April 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM, Tuesday, April 11

Season 2 episode 13 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 13 began with a slave killing his master and several others under his master’s employ, sparing only a woman and her infant child. The house was also shown to be burning down as the man walked away, muttering about how he needs to find a woman. The episode then shifted perspectives to Einar and Thorfinn, who were heading to Sverkel’s house.

However, when they and Snake couldn’t find the old man anywhere, they began looking for him, eventually finding Sverkel unconscious in a field. They then brought him back home, where he was put under Arnheid’s care. Some bonding moments played out as the five began to get accustomed working with each other, while Snake was told about the runaway slave and ordered a change in guard-keeping practices.

Fox, Badger, and Lizard of Snake’s group eventually found the slave, but were unable to get the jump on him, resulting in Lizard dying. The slave was then seen running across Ketil’s farm on horseback with Fox and Badger in tow. The episode then ended with Arnheid calling out to the slave, whom she called Gardar, with Gardar responding and confirming that she is who he was looking for.

What to expect (speculative)?

Without a doubt, Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 will continue focusing on the situation at Ketil’s farm. More specifically, fans can count on a majority of the episode being isolated to the area around Sverkel’s house. This is due to Arnheid’s presence there and the fact that Gardar is specifically on Ketil’s farm looking for her.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 14 will also likely see Thorfinn fight once more, although not exactly voluntarily so. Instead, a situation will likely develop in which Thorfinn is either forced or spurred on to act by Einar, who will likely try to fight Gardar himself. In any case, fans can expect an action-packed episode.

