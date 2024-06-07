Viral Hit episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 10 is slated to be released on June 13, 2024 at 12:55 am JST. It is expected to continue the story of Yoo Hobin, a young man who is struggling with life on a daily basis. The running plot of the series sees Hobin trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment through his NewTuber channel. Meanwhile, he is constantly being bullied by his classmates and also navigating the challenges that come with his newfound fame.

The most recent episode served as a transition of sorts after Hobin's fight with Taehoon as the focus was moved to the characters of Bomi and Gaeul. It was shown that Hobin and Bomi managed to patch things up after a rocky start in their friendship. While it was shown that Gaeul has some feelings for her fellow channel co-worker, this narrative set things for an interesting love triangle in the series.

Viral Hit episode 10 release date and time

Viral Hit episode 9 will be out on Thursday, June 13, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, June 12 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, June 12 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, June 12 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, June 12 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, June 12 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, June 12 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, June 13

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 10?

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series, for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

As mentioned earlier, the vast majority of the most recent episode served as a transition post the events of Hobin's victory over Taehoon, although it was shown in this episode that things still went well for the latter. Moreover, the main character had to deal with some romantic problems with two of the main ladies of the series, Bomi and Gaeul.

Hobin's newfound success, in hindsight, led to a lot of perceptions that he was going to deal with a lot of attention from the ladies but his social anxiety and lack of people skills were a prominent issue. However, this episode depicted how acting normal gained Gaeul's attention, although it seems that they are not going to be together, based on how Hobin is oblivious to her interest.

The standout moment of the episode, though, was how Hobin managed to fix things with Bomi after they started off on a wrong foot. It was very clear that Hobin was interested in her but failed to understand her, with the most recent episode showing how much he has progressed with his confidence.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 10?

Viral Hit episode 10 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber, and his efforts to improve his social skills, especially when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. There is also a very good chance that the upcoming episode is going to show a lot more emphasis on Hobin's next fight and his preparation for that event.

