Viral Hit episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Viral Hit episode 9, which will be released on Thursday, June 6, at 12:55 am JST, is expected to continue the story of Yoo Hobin, a young man who is struggling with life on a daily basis. The running plot of the series sees Hobin trying to pay for his mother's ongoing cancer treatment through his NewTuber channel, while also being constantly bullied by his classmates and navigating the challenges that come with his newfound fame.

The bulk of the most recent episode was centered around Hobin's fight with Taehoon, which is quite likely the biggest challenge that the protagonist has faced until this point. Taehoon is a professional in several martial arts and had a very dominating presence in the previous episode. It seemed like an uphill battle for Hobin from the get-go but he actually managed to compete, with Viral Hit episode 9 likely to show more of the aftermath of this fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Viral Hit episode 9. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Viral Hit episode 9 release date and time

Hobin in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Viral Hit episode 9 will be released on Thursday, June 6, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 8:55 am, Wednesday, June 5 Eastern Daylight Time 11:55 am, Wednesday, June 5 British Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, June 5 Central European Summer Time 4:55 pm, Wednesday, June 5 Indian Standard Time 9:25 pm, Wednesday, June 5 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm, Wednesday, June 5 Australia Central Standard Time 1:25 am, Thursday, June 6

Where to watch Viral Hit episode 9?

Hobin fighting in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

One of the most well-known anime streaming services in Japan, Fuji TV, is home to the series, for fans interested in following Yoo and his adventures on his NewTuber channel.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll offers the episode for streaming for international viewers, but access requires a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Hobin streaming in the most recent episode (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

As mentioned earlier, the vast majority of the most recent episode was centered around Hobin's fight with Taehoon, which became a lot more personal because of the latter's mistreatment of others and overall arrogant attitude. This battle was streamed and the majority of Hobin's classmates, including his thus far failed love interest Bomi, watching the fight taking place.

Hobin's newfound success also led to a hilarious moment during the fight when there was an ad of one of Hobin's sponsors. This added to the insanity of the moment, especially with several of the viewers' comments adding an element of comedy and, ironically enough, realism to the scene.

The standout moment of the episode, though, was how Hobin managed to use most of the techniques and skills he has learned throughout the series to emerge victorious in this fight. It was the hardest fight that he has had in the series thus far and was barely able to stand up by the end of it.

What to expect from Viral Hit episode 9?

Viral Hit episode 9 will most likely focus on Yoo's next stage of life as a NewTuber, and his efforts to improve his social skills, especially when it comes to engaging with women, as well as his growth as a fighter. Now that the fight with Taehoon has taken place, the next episode could address more of the aftermath and also show what Hobin's next move is going to be in the series.

