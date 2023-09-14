Welcome to the Ballroom season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more

Following the conclusion of season 1, fans are eagerly awaiting Welcome to the Ballroom season 2, as the animated series has captured the hearts of many otaku fans. The anime's first season was directed by Yoshimi Itazu. Fans will recall that Yoshimi is also well-known for other work such as the film, Pigtails and Initial D.

The anime is based on Tomo Takeuchi's manga of the same name, which follows Tatara Fujita's story and has a mixture of comedy, sports, and drama. The first season, which had 24 episodes and aired from July 8 to December 17, 2017, was well-liked because of its talented cast, captivating plot, and character development.

Putting that aside, there are those who are curious about Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 and its release date since it has been more than five years since the anime's first season.

Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 might arrive in late 2024 or early 2025

Although neither the director nor the production company has made an official announcement, viewers can anticipate the release of Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 any time in late 2024 or early 2025.

The reason for this is that the first season adapted 55 chapters from the manga and currently there are twelve volumes and over 66 chapters of the Welcome to the Ballroom manga. Thus, there aren't many chapters in the manga that can be animated for Welcome to the Ballroom season 2.

Furthermore, if the production company decides to make Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 as an original season, as it did with the final two episodes of the first season, it must adhere to the same plot as the upcoming manga chapters, which will take some time to develop.

Furthermore, if the second season is an original season, the animation will be unique and will take a long time to finish. Therefore, it might be that the studio will hold off on revealing any solid information until after more chapters have been published. Additionally, since the first season only covered the first 55 chapters of the manga, it is anticipated that the second season will begin with the story from chapter 56.

Furthermore, given the continuity of the manga and the popularity of anime among otakus, as well as the fact that the studio has not yet cancelled the anime, it would be illogical for Production I.G. to cancel Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 of the series. As is evident, the first season of the show received excellent reviews, earning 7.8 and 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb and My Anime List, respectively.

However, given that Production I.G. is currently occupied with a number of anime series, including FLCL Shoegaze, Kaiju No. 8, and the upcoming Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, it's possible that it won't reveal significant Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 information until late 2024 or mid-2025.

Where to watch Welcome to the Ballroom season 2?

Although the exact date and time of the release of Welcome to the Ballroom season 2 is not yet known, viewers can anticipate that the second season will also debut on the same platform as Welcome to the Ballroom's first season.

Therefore, viewers should turn to networks like MBS, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and streaming services like Amazon Video for Welcome to the Ballroom season 2. Additionally, ITV and Hulu are currently offering the first season of the anime series in selected regions.

The cast of Welcome to the Ballroom season 2

Welcome to the Ballroom season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more (Image via Production I.G.)

Although the official cast for season 2 has not been revealed, viewers can anticipate seeing the same actors who appeared in season one. Shimba Tsuchiya plays Tatara Fujita and Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Kiyoharu Hyodo in the first season's main cast.

While Okamoto is well-known for his roles in Blue Exorcist as Rin Okumura and My Hero Academia as Katsuki Bakugo, Shimba is best known for his roles in Haikyu!! as Tsutomu Goshiki and In/Spectre's second season as Kazuyuki Konno. Additionally, Chinatsu Akasaki, who played Kasumi Miwa in Jujutsu Kaisen, plays Chinatsu Hiyama, while Ayane Sakura, who played Fiona Frost in Spy x Family, plays Shizuku Hanaoka.

The other actors in the cast are Toshiyuki Morikawa and Takahiro Sakurai, who play Kaname Sengoku and Masami Kugimiya, respectively. While Sakurai is known for Kenjaku and Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, Morikawa is best known for Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer.

Plot of Welcome to the Ballroom

Welcome to the Ballroom season 2: Tentative release date, cast, plot, and more (Image via Production I.G.)

Welcome to the Ballroom tells the story of Tatara Fujita, a third-year middle school student. Now, despite not having any goals or plans for the future, Tatara is a character in the story who seeks something to devote his entire life to.

However, Tatara is often bullied by some delinquents. All of this changes one day, when, after being bullied and threatened, Kaname Sengoku, who owns a studio and is a dance instructor, steps in to defend Tatara from attackers. Now, as Kaname saved Tatara, the former brought Tatara into the Ogasawara Dance Studio (Kaname's studio) and gave him a crash course in competitive ballroom dancing.

However, Tatara lacks the confidence and financial means to join his dance studio as he did. As the plot develops, Tatara joins the studio, and the story becomes increasingly interesting.

