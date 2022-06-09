What anime villain are you based on your zodiac sign?

The anime villain is one of the most popular characters in their series. Most of the time, however, people do not want to compare themselves to the villains. Though a lot of us prefer to see ourselves with the hero's ideals and traits, we cannot deny that sometimes we all act a little like villains, especially an anime villain.

Every villain is different, and some of them have personality traits that can resonate with us. So, in this list, we will see 10 anime villains whose traits represent the worst and darkest sides of every zodiac sign.

Disclaimer: This list will be based upon the author's opinion. It will contain spoilers from many anime. Each anime villain will come from a different series.

What anime villain is the most similar to your zodiac sign?

Aries - Byakuran

Aries are normally people with a lot of charm and have personalities that make others want to be around them. They are independent and always trust in themselves, which makes them natural leaders.

However, it is this magnetism that allows them to manipulate people in their darkest moments. Byakuran, from Katekyo Hitman, Reborn!, is the anime villain that best represents these traits. A mafia boss with the ability to transfer his consciousness into any other timeline he is a part of.

He was able to amass a large number of subordinates who would follow his every command, yet he never cared for them. He preferred trusting only himself to do the job.

A very manipulative and charismatic anime villain that represents every negative aspect of Aries.

Taurus- Hao Azakura

Taurus is not a sign that likes to be around a lot of people, and definitely does not follow anyone. Taurus is one of the signs that takes the lead, but mostly for themselves, as it allows them to do things their way.

Hao, from Shaman King, is a great example of an anime villain under Taurus. The reincarnation of an ancient Shaman who never got the chance to become the Shaman King and wipe humanity out of the face of the Earth. With the help of the Spirit of Fire, he got a second chance by becoming the Asakura’s first son.

Hao is always accompanied by a tight group of followers, but he hardly ever interacts with any of them. He prefers solitude and meditation, visualizing his goal of becoming one with the Great Spirit.

Hao will never stop in his quest, making him the best candidate for a Taurus anime villain.

Gemini - Maximillion Pegasus

Maximillion Pegasus as seen in Yu-Gi-Oh! (Image credits: Studio Gallop)

Geminis are always called out for having two personalities and when talking about their worst traits, this can become a major problem. While one of them will appear to be fun-loving and charismatic, underneath, a Gemini anime villain will be selfish and cold.

There is no better representation for this role than Maximilian Pegasus from Yugioh Duel Monsters. A villain who appears to be a fun and charismatic CEO of the company that created the most popular card game in the world, but is capable of anything in order to achieve his goals.

He always talks about his love for games and cartoons, but when he is cornered he shows his dark and serious true personality. Although his motive was noble, trying to revive his late wife, what he did could never be forgotten.

Maximilian Pegasus is an anime villain who accurately describes a dark Gemini.

Cancer - Vivian

Cancers are normally known for being loyal and emotional. However, when they show their worst traits, they can become some of the most manipulative people in the Zodiac. To add to that, this loyalty can easily turn into obsession.

Vivian from The Seven Deadly Sins is the living embodiment of these dark traits. Her love for Gilthunder made her do unforgivable things. She is a jealous and obsessive person who demands undying loyalty and love from someone who has never had any kind of feeling for her.

To achieve this goal, she was willing to work with conspirators who were trying to start a war against the demon army. She went so far as to threaten one of the princesses from her own kingdom with a painful death if Gilthunder didn’t love her back.

A perfect anime villain for Cancer.

Leo - All for One

Leos are proud but enjoyable people to be around, except when they get taken over by their deepest and darkest sides. When that pride and desire for admiration becomes twisted, Leos become power-hungry and jealous of what they can’t have.

No other anime villain encompasses these twisted traits as perfectly as All for One, the main antagonist of My Hero Academia. His quest for control with the help of his powerful quirk is the best example of a power-hungry Leo we have had in a few years.

His quirk is very representative of the jealousy Leos can have when their dark instincts take over. His ability to take any quirk he wants is the best metaphor for a jealous Leo.

All for One is the best anime villain to represent a Leo who has followed their dark side.

Virgo – Lysandre

Virgo is a sign filled with people who want to make the world a better place. They also have a sophisticated look and attitude that normally hides a relaxed and fun person only known by those close to them. Though it is these traits that can twist themselves when faced with a dire situation.

Lysandre, from Pokemon XY, is the best example of this. He used to be a very philanthropic individual whose only goal was to help those in need. Yet after he was disillusioned by humans’ greedy nature, he decided they needed to disappear.

He would put on a friendly and kind face, when in reality he was vicious and hateful. His air of elegancy and discipline made most people around him fall for his façade.

Lysandre is one of the best anime villain who represents a dark Virgo.

Libra - Zamasu

Libras hate injustice, and they are always fighting for what is right in the world. Their own morality makes it hard for them to ignore any kind of mistreatment another being is facing. Additionally, the Libras' charismatic personality makes it easy for them to convince people to join their cause. At the same time, it is very easy to taint this search for justice.

Zamasu, from Dragon Ball Super, is the perfect example of a Libra allowing their own morality to become a burden for others. His idea that mortals were the worst thing in the universe and he needed to get rid of them, made him insane.

His inability to see beyond what he believed in turned his good intentions into a god complex that encapsulates everything a Libra can become when their self-righteousness gets out of hand.

Zamasu makes the best anime villain for Libra.

Scorpio – Orochimaru

Scorpios get a bad reputation even when they are on their best sides. They are accused of being jealous and insensitive when they just express themselves in different forms than other signs. Yet when they are truly dark, few things can be as scary as a Scorpio.

Orochimaru, from Naruto, is the perfect example of this attitude. Once a proud ninja of the leaf, Orochimaru’s quest for power corrupted his mind to the point where he became a shell of his former self. Willing to go to any lengths to be the most powerful being in the world, he went to the lengths of even leaving his own body behind to live longer.

He was jealous, angry, and resentful. Orochimaru never cared who would get hurt by his power-hungry outlook on life. He was so manipulative, most people did not even realize they were being taken advantage of by him.

Orochimaru is the best anime villian that represents Scorpios.

Sagittarius - Scar

Sagittarius is one of the most stubborn signs of the zodiac, but never with an ill-will intention. They normally just want what is best for everyone and enjoy making others happy. However, when left unchecked, this belief that only they know what is right will most likely get out of hand.

Scar, from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, is the embodiment of this idea. After the war that destroyed his country and killed his brother, he became obsessed with delivering God’s punishment to those alchemists working for the government. While we can agree that some of them, like Kimblee and Tucker, deserved it, most of his victims were innocent.

Scar’s own ideals, turned him into a monster that was tainting his brother’s legacy by killing instead of bettering the world. All of this led him to discover the truth and punish those who committed atrocities against his people, but not without staining his hands with innocent blood.

Scar is the villain for Sagittarius.

Capricorn - Yggdrasil

Capricorns are born leaders, and really dislike having to follow others. This unwillingness to follow others allows them to learn from everything they do and every mistake they make. At least until they become obsessed with erasing mistakes from the world.

Yggdrasil, the computer god from Digimon Data Squad, is the anime villain that best represents these dark traits from Capricorn. They could only see humans as enemies after a misunderstanding with Masaru’s father, and tried to erase them thinking of them as mistakes.

Their need for control over every situation made them even send the Royal Knights to fight against the Data Squad. As a computer, Ygdrasil was able to learn from every mistake it made along the way, making it an almost unbeatable enemy. It was only defeated by the power of Agumon Burst Mode.

The best anime villain for Capricorn.

Aquarius – Ryo/Satan

Aquarius is another one of those signs with a bad reputation behind their actions, when in reality they are one of the most sensitive and caring people in the zodiac. At least until you get on their bad side. When they want to, their need for stimulation and knowledge can drive them into becoming cold and detached.

Ryo, or Satan, from Devilman Crybaby is the best representation of this air sign. Always on a quest to learn more about the world and the demons he was facing, Ryo let nothing stop him in his quest for the power to destroy these threats.

After learning about his true identity, he was willing to betray his best friend and everyone who loved him to become a cruel and vengeful being. A being who couldn't be stopped by anyone until he achieved his goal of destroying life on Earth.

The best anime villain for an Aquarius.

Pisces – Light Yagami

Pisces are known for their sensitivity and intuitive nature. They are able to understand how a person is feeling with a few moments around them. A sign filled with dreamers and artists. However, they are also a sign who can become truly dark and twisted because of their own nature.

Light, from Death Note, is the best example of a Pisces on a dark road. His own perception of what was right made him into a monster that was even capable of even using his own family as pawns in his game. Manipulative and lonely, with no room for attachments at all.

It was Light's good nature and want for a better world that quickly turned him into the very thing he was trying to destroy. He became a killer with no remorse or moral code behind him.

Light’s declining mental health in the realm of insanity and sociopathy is a great example of a Pisces anime villain.

