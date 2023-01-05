What is Arnolone Syndrome in Chainsaw Man? Explained

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has managed to create one of the most tantalizing universes as it is filled with devils created by humanity's fears. If there is something feared by the people, there would be a devil for it. While the worst four devils borne out of fear are known as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, others are either on earth, hell, or eradicated.

While not much has been explained about the extinct devils, Makima did reveal a few of them to Kishibe in Chainsaw Man chapter 84. A rather peculiar one out of the bunch was something known as the 'Arnolone Syndrome.' While fans believed that it was something messed up that happened in the past, they couldn’t find anything, so what is it?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man: Why can't fans find information on Arnolone Syndrome?

In chapter 84, as Kishibe was questioning Makima about her intentions with Chainsaw Man, she revealed that she was a fan of his. Chainsaw Devil was the Hero of Hell, whom the other devils either antagonized or feared.

While getting killed by the Chainsaw Devil is without a doubt a thing to fear, another thing to fear is that any devil he eats ceases to exist. Thus, Makima started naming all the things that had ceased to exist because their devils were eaten by Chainsaw Man. These included the Nazis, World War II, Arnolone Syndrome, SOA, AIDS, Mount Hio Eruption, and nuclear weapons.

While fans are aware of the Nazis, World War II, AIDS, and nuclear weapons, they are unaware of the other phenomena namely Arnolone Syndrome, SOA, and Mount Hio eruption. While SOA sounded like a group and Mount Hio eruption sounded like a volcanic eruption, the Arnolone Syndrome seemed to be something quite intriguing and messed up.

The truth is that the Arnolone Syndrome doesn't exist and it is something made up by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto to confuse his readers. By naming things that didn't exist in real life, he attempted to confuse the readers by making them wonder if they themselves had forgotten about a few things that happened in the past, which would work well with the manga's lore.

Along with the aforementioned phenomena, Makima also revealed several other things that have ceased to exist. Being the Control Devil, she is one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and was able to remember all the devils that had ceased to exist, however, she too, is starting to forget their names.

According to Makima, humans used to have a sixth sense; there used to be a star, the light from which was capable of breaking children's minds; and there were four other conclusions other than death at the end of living beings' life spans.

Naming such phenomena helped Tatsuki Fujimoto generate some interest in the manga, which would have fans do some research about the same. Unfortunately, they are all probably fake and no information can be found about them.

