What to expect from Boruto episode 289

Boruto episode 289, titled "Qualification," is scheduled to air tomorrow at 5:30 PM JST. The preview for Boruto episode 289 has already been released, and it promises to reveal crucial details that will impact the upcoming episodes of the Code arc. Furthermore, the addition of a new character has generated a buzz among fans.

Following the Code arc, Boruto has featured formidable adversaries seeking to attack Konoha. Boruto episode 289 is expected to clarify the situation and provide more insight into their plans. Fans eagerly anticipate the episode's release to learn more about the unfolding plot.

What can viewers anticipate in Boruto episode 289?

Boruto episode 289 is adapted from Boruto manga chapter 59, "Knight." It will start with Kawaki having a bad dream about Code. Later, he will engage in a heated argument with Amado. Kawaki will hear Amado's explanation of how he can bear the Karma without resurrecting Isshiki Outsutsuki. This will cause Kawaki to rush towards Amado.

The upcoming Boruto episode 289 may show Eida utilizing her Senrigan to perceive the scenario between Kawaki and Amado and subsequently briefing Code about it, leading to further deliberations on their plan to assault Konoha. It has also been announced that Daemon, a new character, will be introduced. He is an ally of Code because he is Eida's younger brother.

Boruto episode 289 will possibly show what power Daemon contains. The picture of Daemon has already been published on the official Naruto website. Furthermore, the episode can also give a glimpse of what Amado is plotting. Amado is still a mysterious character among the Shinobi of Konoha.

Recap of episode 288

Previously, in Boruto episode 288, Eida’s power was revealed. She elaborated on her power and clarified to Code why he couldn’t kill Eida. Eida appears to have the ability to sway people with her charm. Her most interesting and crucial power is eye, Senrigan. With Senrigan, she can see the past and present of everything around the world. However, she couldn’t see past her birth.

Eida also explained to Code how Amado could lift his limiter to use the full potential of his power using the White Karma. Eida also revealed her disdain for Amado, stating that she was incapable of making people genuinely attracted to her without relying on her power. This led to Eida and Code sharing a common sentiment of animosity towards Amado, and Eida agreed to support Code's plan.

During a training session, Boruto and Kawaki agreed to spar with each other, with Mitsuki and Sarada spectating nearby. As the fight intensified, Boruto unleashed his Karma power and managed to overpower Kawaki, who appeared to have forgotten that he no longer possessed the Karma. It suggested that Kawaki had become overly reliant on Karma.

Final thoughts

The depiction of Eida has already captivated Boruto enthusiasts, and now they eagerly await the revelation of Daemon and his abilities in Boruto episode 289. With Eida's powers already posing a significant threat to Konoha, it remains to be seen how they will react to the introduction of Daemon. Moreover, Amado's intentions are shrouded in mystery, adding to the intrigue of the storyline.

The Code Arc is expected to satiate fans, despite the studio's previous blunder with the protagonist, Naruto, which sparked significant internet mockery. Nonetheless, Boruto's animation has generally been of the highest caliber, especially in the case of Eida.

