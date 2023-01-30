What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers

Following the harrowing final moments of chapter 211, fans cannot wait for an update on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212. With the apparent reveal of Tsumiki Fushiguro having an alternate identity, fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the truth about her, as well as Megumi’s reaction.

Some fans are already fearing the worst from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers. While Megumi’s faith and resolve will indeed be tested in the coming issues, it’s unlikely that fans will see him fall into darkness, as many are currently fearing.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers are likely to reveal an ancient sorcerer having reincarnated into Tsumiki’s body

What to expect

First and foremost, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers will likely open with an explanation for why Tsumiki is acting the way she is. At the very least, fans will be gifted some scenes that will allude to the reason. This is very Akutami-esque in terms of writing style and narrative structure habits and would match his previous approaches.

As for what the spoilers will reveal about Tsumiki, the most likely explanation is that an ancient sorcerer has reincarnated into Tsumiki. This would explain how she could seemingly have her body taken over despite not leaving her hospital bed. The sudden change in mannerisms, which Megumi instantly picked up on, would also be explained as such.

While some fans are theorizing that Tsumiki may be Kenjaku’s new host, this doesn’t make sense for various reasons. For one, Kenjaku is currently (as far as fans know) in the Toms of the Star Corridor, attempting to merge with Tengen. It wouldn’t make sense for him to abandon this goal or task to mess around with Megumi and the other Jujutsu High students and their allies.

Jさん( ֊' '֊)🏹🍃🗝️ @soukatsu_ closing words for JJK 211



“a sudden addition of a rule, her true identity is…!?”



Jujutsu Kaisen 212 comes out next week, February 6th closing words for JJK 211 “a sudden addition of a rule, her true identity is…!?” Jujutsu Kaisen 212 comes out next week, February 6th https://t.co/oy6vCANhlr

Based on what fans know of how Kenjaku takes over bodies, Tsumiki is missing the trademark skull scar, which indicates that Kenjaku’s brain has taken over the body. This is a prominent aspect of Suguru Geto’s character design, and with Tsumiki having lacked it thus far, it seems unlikely that Akutami reveals her to be his new host.

As a result, the ancient sorcerer theory seems most likely. Unfortunately for fans, this storyline could then progress depending on who the sorcerer is and their goals. For simplicity’s sake, this article will assume that the ancient sorcerer has no particular goals or motivations other than fighting and capitalizing on their new lease on life.

This would then likely lead to a fight between “Tsumiki” and the other Jujutsu High students present. Megumi would likely be unable to fight his own sister, even if she is in such a state, meaning Yuji Itadori and Hana Kurusu will likely carry the load here. For narrative purposes, however, fans can expect the two to be unable to defeat the ancient sorcerer without Megumi’s help.

ً CR : JOJOLION @sushizuku when the next chapter ( #jjk212 ) starts with a flashback sequence of whoever is in Tsumiki's body WHEW chills all over my body when the next chapter ( #jjk212 ) starts with a flashback sequence of whoever is in Tsumiki's body WHEW chills all over my body

This would set Megumi up for a major crisis, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 likely ending shortly thereafter, setting up the issue to start with a look inside Megumi’s current mindset. However, this is purely speculative, with no verifiable spoilers having been released as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes