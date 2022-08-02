What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1056

Readers can only anticipate what's about to happen in One Piece Chapter 1056.

Ever since Oda came back from his break, the series has been on quite the roll. Several major events have taken place over the course of the past few weeks. Whether it's Sabo rescuing Kuma or Ryokugyu making his retreat, manga readers are hyped for every new chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1056 will be out fairly soon, and speculation has been rife about what to expect from it. Remember, these are merely predictions for the upcoming chapter, since anything can happen in this series.

Here's what could potentially happen in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1056.

Nico Robin finally reads the Road Poneglyph

Woah, Wano underwater!! That looked amazing. And the Road Poneglyph, ROBIN SAW IT FINALLY!!! ONE MORE, I’M SHAKING!! AND PLUTON IS DOWN THERE AHHHHHH, these chapters are so dense. So opening the borders will release it?! That explains Momo’s decision. Woah, Wano underwater!! That looked amazing. And the Road Poneglyph, ROBIN SAW IT FINALLY!!!ONE MORE, I’M SHAKING!! AND PLUTON IS DOWN THERE AHHHHHH, these chapters are so dense. So opening the borders will release it?! That explains Momo’s decision. #ONEPIECE1055 Woah, Wano underwater!! That looked amazing. And the Road Poneglyph, ROBIN SAW IT FINALLY!!! 😭❤️ ONE MORE, I’M SHAKING!! AND PLUTON IS DOWN THERE AHHHHHH, these chapters are so dense. So opening the borders will release it?! That explains Momo’s decision. https://t.co/AH0yJPF8w5

In the previous chapter, Nico Robin discovered Wano Country's true secrets. The island used to be located at sea level during the Void Century. However, the citizens raised giant walls around the borders. Citizens then fled to Mount Fuji when rainwater flooded the ancient city below.

Kozuki Sukiyaki also revealed the location of the Road Poneglyph. The Straw Hats only need one more to find Laugh Tale. There's a strong possibility that Robin will read the Poneglyph in One Piece Chapter 1056. It might even provide more insight into Wano Country's mysterious past.

The Straw Hats will need a copy of the Road Poneglyph if they want to find Joy Boy's treasure. One Piece Chapter 1056 might even reveal Pluton itself. This depends on whether Robin and Law venture further into the underwater Wano Country. In that case, they might need Jinbe's help.

The Straw Hats can finally make their move

#ONEPIECE1055 Respect to Ryokugyu at the very least for being a Shanks hype tool. Now go run back to Akainu and be safe at HQ, Mr. Admiral. Respect to Ryokugyu at the very least for being a Shanks hype tool. Now go run back to Akainu and be safe at HQ, Mr. Admiral.#ONEPIECE1055 https://t.co/hkEcL11nEl

Speaking of which, Luffy and his pirate crew may finally embark on the rest of their journey. Thanks to Shanks and his really strong Haki, he managed to scare off Ryokugyu, which leaves one less threat to Wano Country.

The Straw Hats can finally prepare to leave without having to worry about Momonosuke and the rest. Of course, they still have business to attend to, since they need a copy of the Road Poneglyph.

On a related note, Yamato also has to ask Luffy to officially join the crew. This will need to happen sooner rather than later.

More news from the outside world

Beyond exploring the ancient ruins of Wano Country, there isn't much left to do on the island. One Piece Chapter 1056 could provide a change in perspective. This was done a few chapters ago with Sabo's ongoing activities.

For instance, readers are still wondering about what happened to the former Warlords. There is also the matter of how Buggy suddenly became a Yonko in the first place. It's not even getting to characters like Crocodile and Blackbeard. All the major players will make their move in the final saga.

Last but not least, there is also the long-awaited bounty reveal. Manga readers can only hope that Oda finally drops them in One Piece Chapter 1056. Zoro and Sanji fans really want to see how big their bounties are going to be. By this point, they are definitely worth over a billion.

