What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1059?

Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series will be on a break this coming week, but that hasn’t stopped fans from scrounging for any information on One Piece Chapter 1059. Unfortunately, no veritable spoiler information has been released by the series’ leaker community as of this article’s writing.

Nevertheless, there are a few key things fans can expect to see in upcoming issues, if not within One Piece Chapter 1059 itself. While this is all speculative, the series’ latest developments have delivered some interesting plot points whose expansion can be predicted.

Follow along as this article breaks down what fans can expect from One Piece Chapter 1059.

One Piece Chapter 1059 might expand on Sabo’s account of events, but may also feature ex-Shichibukai

What to expect (speculative)

One of the biggest developments in the series’ latest issues up to One Piece Chapter 1059 is the tease that Sabo’s side of the story may finally be revealed. Since roughly the end of Wano Act 2, fans have been hearing about how Sabo allegedly killed Alabasta’s king, Cobra Nefertari. Fans will remember him as the father of Vivi Nefertari, a friend to the Straw Hats and, at one time, a candidate for their crew.

With Cobra’s apparent death, all fans need now is an explanation from Sabo’s point of view on what happened in the situation. With the murder allegedly attributed to him, fans expect the Flame Emperor to have first-person knowledge of the events that transpired.

While Oda usually likes to slow-burn plot points of this nature, the Sabo plot has been burning for over two years now. The first tease regarding his status after or actions at the Reverie came in the summer of 2020. Now, two years later, to tease fans with the truth only to make them wait even longer would be a perplexing decision, not to mention infuriating for readers.

Fans will most likely hear that Im-sama or the Gorosei were responsible for Cobra’s death, whether directly by being the ones who killed him or indirectly by ordering his death. The two parties are the most likely candidates because they are the only figures powerful enough to make such a consequential decision.

Sabo was probably discovered just before or soon after Cobra’s death, which could have been the case for several reasons. Gathering information might be the answer, but fans can expect Oda to subvert the reader’s expectations in this regard. A possible curveball could be his desire to protect Cobra due to Vivi’s association with Luffy and the Straw Hats.

Regardless, such an explanation of how Cobra died and why Sabo isn’t responsible is the most likely scenario. Revolutionary Army leader Monkey D. Dragon’s proclamation that he could never forgive Sabo if he killed Dragon further suggests Sabo’s innocence. However, if Sabo did kill Cobra, this would be an unexpected and engaging turn of events.

In this scenario, fans may expect a schism within the Revolutionary Army, especially considering Sabo’s newfound fame as the organization’s poster child. Whereas Dragon is the Army’s established leader, Sabo’s global influence in the overthrowing of Royal Families and local governments could see a large portion of the force choose to follow him instead.

While this would be welcome, it’s an extremely messy plotline to introduce in the series’ final saga, even if only for the time it would take to resolve such events fully. Many fans would agree that such a twist would be welcome, but Oda would need to have a solid game plan to swiftly and effectively conclude such occurrences.

Although these are the probable Sabo-centric scenarios for One Piece Chapter 1059, there’s also the possibility that the issue ignores the Revolutionary Army entirely. In this case, the focus would go to two of the most significant ex-Shichibukai, Boa Hancock and Donquixote Doflamingo.

While the former’s status is unknown, the latter is currently imprisoned in Impel Down, with many fans believing he will either break himself out or be broken out by the Cross Guild. Regardless, many fans expect the former tyrant of Dressrosa to escape and join the Cross Guild’s ranks, with the Donquixote family presumably now defunct.

One Piece Chapter 1059 could also elaborate on Hancock’s status, giving fans a recap of how her confrontation with Coby and his Marine force went. This could also be used to explain her reasons for joining or not joining the Cross Guild, solidifying who fans can expect to join their ranks in the future, if anyone at all.

Beyond these two major plot points, there’s not much else Oda is likely to show fans in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1059. The Straw Hats might not reach a new island for many issues, giving Oda time to catch fans up on world happenings before refocusing on the Straw Hats.

While these are the possible things One Piece Chapter 1059 will address, this is all speculative, with no available spoiler information. As a result, fans will have to wait until spoilers begin leaking from reputable sources to have an accurate idea of the upcoming issue.

