What happened to Naruto in Boruto time skip? Kawaki's actions, explained

One of the most gripping turns of events in the Boruto series occurs before the time skip when Naruto Uzumaki, revered as the Seventh Hokage, faces an unforeseen and tragic fate. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the sequel to the legendary Naruto series, with its main protagonist as Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki.
Kawaki, Naruto's adopted son, makes a difficult choice to protect his loved ones. He decides to seal away Naruto and Hinata in order to shield them from the impending danger posed by the Otsutsuki clan.
Kawaki's determination is unwavering as he even contemplates sacrificing Boruto who serves as a vessel for Momoshiki Otsutsuki—an individual with malicious intentions of eliminating Naruto.
Naruto and Hinata's status in Boruto time skip
What made Kawaki seal Naruto and Hinata away?
In the Boruto series, Naruto starts off as the Seventh Hokage. However, his gradual decline in power was a deliberate choice to highlight the next generation. This decision sparked debates among fans but proved crucial to Boruto's storyline.
The culmination of Naruto's decline comes when he loses Kurama, his source of strength, in a battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This loss carries significant emotional weight and symbolizes the end of an era.
Furthermore, Naruto faces personal limitations while contending with formidable opponents, challenging his reputation as an invincible shinobi.
Naruto finds himself facing Kawaki, a character driven by his own intricate motivations. Determined to safeguard Naruto, Kawaki is willing to go to the extent of eliminating all remaining Otsutsuki, even if it means having to end Boruto's life—a sensitive circumstance for Naruto as he grapples with protecting his own son from harm.
To prevent Kawaki from executing his plan to eliminate Boruto, Naruto's wife, Hinata Hyuga, becomes entangled in this high-stakes situation as well. Employing his powers, Kawaki seals Naruto and Hinata within a separate pocket dimension where time stands still to ensure their safety.
However, this development raises concerns regarding their future roles within the Boruto narrative.
What will happen to Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
The central focus after the time skip would revolve around the rescue mission for Naruto Uzumaki. Undoubtedly, Naruto holds great significance within the story, and his predicament serves as a crucial driving force that propels the narrative forward.
The rescue mission holds immense importance for Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto's closest companion, and Boruto Uzumaki, his own son. Furthermore, if the village of Konoha were to discover Naruto's survival, it would instantly become their foremost priority. This underscores Naruto's enduring significance within the Boruto storyline.
Naruto's role after Boruto time skip
As the events after Boruto time skip unfold in Two Blue Vortex, it becomes clear that Naruto plays a crucial role in driving the story forward. His presence serves as motivation for Boruto, Sasuke, and other significant characters.
Sasuke is determined to rescue his friend, while Boruto's deep affection for his father compels him to confront Kawaki and protect his family.
The narrative in Boruto hints at a significant clash between ideals, exemplified by the characters Boruto and Kawaki. This echoes the historical rivalry between Naruto and Sasuke. The outcome of a daring rescue mission will ultimately determine Naruto's freedom.
Additionally, the series introduces an intriguing element of foreshadowing regarding Konoha's destruction after the Boruto time skip. The prologue indicates that the village will face catastrophic damage in the future, with Boruto proclaiming the end of the shinobi era. Remarkably, he remains as the last remaining shinobi, symbolizing a glimmer of hope.
If Boruto succeeds in rescuing Naruto and preventing this catastrophe, fans can look forward to witnessing Naruto Uzumaki's resurging power. The destruction of Konoha, which is highly likely for Naruto to witness, will prompt him to reevaluate his role in safeguarding the village and the wider world.
The conflict resolution between Boruto and Kawaki holds the promise of reconciliation and friendship, ultimately clearing the path for Naruto's liberation.
Once free, Naruto may embark on a challenging journey to regain his lost strength. This arduous endeavor could involve intensive training, seeking aid from formidable allies like Eida, or even daring to resurrect Kurama.
The looming threat of the Otsutsuki Clan and the introduction of Shibai Otsutsuki inevitably reignite Naruto's role as the Seventh Hokage and world savior. Fans eagerly anticipate his resurgence, yearning to witness his ascent to new heights through epic battles against the Otsutsuki invaders.
The events of the Boruto time skip mark a significant turning point in the series. Naruto's sealing has left Konohagakure vulnerable and raised questions about Kawaki's true intentions. The upcoming manga chapters promise surprises and hold crucial information for understanding the future of the series.
