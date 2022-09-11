What is the Monster Trio in One Piece?

One Piece fans should be very familiar with the colloquial term "Monster Trio." Nami came up with it back in One Piece Chapter 455. The Monster Trio consists of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, the strongest members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

More often than not, they will be the main fighters in the One Piece series. The Monster Trio also has a very special dynamic with each other. Luffy understands that if they cannot finish the job, then it's over for his entire crew. He befittingly places a great deal of trust within Zoro and Sanji to fight alongside him.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

The Monster Trio is a very common term in the One Piece community

It refers to the strongest fighters in the Straw Hat crew

One Piece set up a very clear hierarchy ever since the early days of the series. Here's a look at the monstrous power of the Monster Trio:

Monkey D. Luffy is the captain with a bounty of 3,000,000,000 berries

is the captain with a bounty of 3,000,000,000 berries Roronoa Zoro is the swordsman with a bounty of 1,111,000,000 berries

is the swordsman with a bounty of 1,111,000,000 berries Vinsmoke Sanji is the chef with a bounty of 1,032,000,000 berries

Without question, they always fight the most powerful enemies. During the Onigashima Raid, Luffy ended up fighting Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates. Meanwhile, Zoro and Sanji fought King and Queen, the second and third strongest members of that crew, respectively.

The Monster Trio serves as the backbone for the Straw Hat Pirates. With the exception of Jinbe, the rest of the crew aren't nearly as powerful. The Monster Trio always deals with the top brass of any organization in One Piece.

Funny enough, there is also a Weakling Trio counterpart

🎉 Jasser 🎉 @Jabulkheir It's very interesting in Sabaody the Crew power hierarchy was established from such a small scene. Luffy orders Zoro & Sanji to split up since they're the monster trio. In each Group Oda put 1 weakling trio member (Chopper, Nami, Usopp) so the last 3 must be the middle trio It's very interesting in Sabaody the Crew power hierarchy was established from such a small scene. Luffy orders Zoro & Sanji to split up since they're the monster trio. In each Group Oda put 1 weakling trio member (Chopper, Nami, Usopp) so the last 3 must be the middle trio https://t.co/xLUS67ZNQy

Nami, Chopper, and Usopp serve as the weakest fighters in the entire crew. They regularly avoid combat unless it's absolutely necessary. Of course, they are still capable of holding their own in a fight. They just prefer to take the easy way out if they possibly can.

The Monster Trio have all mastered their Haki techniques. In fact, Luffy and Zoro can use all three different classes. By comparison, Usopp is the only member of the Weakling Trio who can use Haki. Even then, he mainly relies on Kenbunshoku Haki for sniping purposes.

There is some confusion in regards to One Piece Chapter 1058

After the events of Wano Country, the Straw Hats all received new bounties in One Piece Chapter 1058. Jinbe was given a bounty of 1,100,000,000 berries, which is slightly higher than Sanji. Naturally, some readers believed that Sanji was kicked from the Monster Trio, but that shouldn't be the case.

Luffy is clearly established within his own tier by the World Government. He is considered an Emperor of the Sea, while the rest of his crewmates are referred to as Senior Officers. Perhaps there is a new Monster Trio within the Straw Hat Pirates, just based on everybody's power level.

While it's obvious that Luffy is the strongest, he still has three powerful main combatants as allies. There's no reason to believe why the Monster Trio can't become Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe. Either way, the Straw Hats are not to be messed with, let alone the Monster Trio.

